Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Crown Estate Scotland to launch INTOG in August following feedback

Crown Estate Scotland is aiming to kick off its upcoming Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round in August.
By Hamish Penman
17/06/2022, 5:05 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© BloombergCrown Estate Scotland INTOG
A 2.4-megawatt wind turbine in the sea.

It had originally intended to launch the offshore wind process in July, but potential applicants recommended delaying the start to allow time for project development and discussion.

The initial application window is also likely to be widened, from two to three months.

Almost 40 potential applicants and stakeholders have shared their thoughts and wishes for the leasing round, summarised in the INTOG response document, published on Friday.

A range of issues have been addressed, including timescales, seabed agreement terms and conditions, supply chain development statements (SCDS), and evaluation.

INTOG follows hot on the heels of the hotly-fought ScotWind offshore wind leasing round, the results of which were released this year.

It allows developers to apply for seabed rights for small scale innovative offshore wind projects of less than 100 megawatts (MW).

Hooking up oil and gas installations is another key feature of INTOG and its hoped the process will go a long way towards decarbonising North Sea production.

Among the amendments put forward by the 36 respondents are extending the option period – within which a lease can be requested – from five to seven years.

There are also calls to double the lease period from 25 to 50 years, and to allow SCDS commitments to be submitted when securing the option agreement, as opposed to at the application stage.

SCDS require developers to set out how they plan to use the local supply chain to deliver their projects, and is regarded as a key enabler of a just transition.

