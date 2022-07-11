Rovco adds to wind fleet with VOS Star charter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Rovco adds to wind fleet with VOS Star charter

Rovco has signed the latest in a series of charter agreements, this time securing the VOS Star from owners Vroon to support work at various offshore wind projects.
By Andrew Dykes
11/07/2022, 9:47 am
The 68-metre long dynamically positioned (DP2) multi-purpose support vessel will be used across several offshore wind campaigns this year, including the provision of subsea survey solutions on operational offshore wind farms in UK and Dutch waters.

Built in 2016, the purpose-built Star has accommodation for up to 49 people and deck space of 485m2, and is equipped with an SMST knuckle boom crane for multi-purpose operations.

Onboard Rovco will mobilise a dedicated and experienced offshore team to operate Seaeye Leopard work class ROV systems. These will be deployed with technology powered by sister company, Vaarst.

The team will perform a multitude of detailed subsea survey, maintenance and repair tasks, on a 24-hour basis, with a wide array of cable tracking and ROV tooling available, including Rovco’s unique intelligent data collection system, SubSLAM X2.

Bristol-headquartered Rovco said the charter signalled “a new working relationship” between it and international shipping company Vroon.

Managing director Simon Miller said: “With the charter of the VOS Star we are in an excellent position to successfully deliver our booked projects this year and offer availability with a very capable warm spread to serve additional client needs to support emergent works or newly realised scopes.

“We are excited to forge a new relationship with Vroon, expanding our fleet and continuing to support the energy sector with a focus on transition to renewable sources of power.”

Vroon Offshore Services managing director Niek Spiljard added: “We are happy to support the activities of Rovco with our VOS Star. It is an exciting time to start a new relationship with a major provider of subsea and hydrographic survey solutions. We look forward to working together and contributing to some successful campaigns.”

It follows another agreement reached in June with vessel owner Glomar Offshore, in which it secured a charter for the 60m Glomark Worker DP support vessel. The Worker will also be tasked with supporting various subsea survey campaigns across several UK wind farms.

