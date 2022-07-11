Rovco adds to wind fleet with VOS Star charter

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Rovco has signed the latest in a series of charter agreements, this time securing the VOS Star from owners Vroon to support work at various offshore wind projects.

The 68-metre long dynamically positioned (DP2) multi-purpose support vessel will be used across several offshore wind campaigns this year, including the provision of subsea survey solutions on operational offshore wind farms in UK and Dutch waters.

Built in 2016, the purpose-built Star has accommodation for up to 49 people and deck space of 485m2, and is equipped with an SMST knuckle boom crane for multi-purpose operations.

Onboard Rovco will mobilise a dedicated and experienced offshore team to operate Seaeye Leopard work class ROV systems. These will be deployed with technology powered by sister company, Vaarst.

The team will perform a multitude of detailed subsea survey, maintenance and repair tasks, on a 24-hour basis, with a wide array of cable tracking and ROV tooling available, including Rovco’s unique intelligent data collection system, SubSLAM X2.

Bristol-headquartered Rovco said the charter signalled “a new working relationship” between it and international shipping company Vroon.

Managing director Simon Miller said: “With the charter of the VOS Star we are in an excellent position to successfully deliver our booked projects this year and offer availability with a very capable warm spread to serve additional client needs to support emergent works or newly realised scopes.

“We are excited to forge a new relationship with Vroon, expanding our fleet and continuing to support the energy sector with a focus on transition to renewable sources of power.”

Vroon Offshore Services managing director Niek Spiljard added: “We are happy to support the activities of Rovco with our VOS Star. It is an exciting time to start a new relationship with a major provider of subsea and hydrographic survey solutions. We look forward to working together and contributing to some successful campaigns.”

It follows another agreement reached in June with vessel owner Glomar Offshore, in which it secured a charter for the 60m Glomark Worker DP support vessel. The Worker will also be tasked with supporting various subsea survey campaigns across several UK wind farms.