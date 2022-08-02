Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa cuts earnings outlook again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa cuts earnings outlook again

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy delivered another cut to its earnings forecast, the latest sign of the headwinds hurting an industry vital to combat global warming and solve the energy crisis.
By Bloomberg
02/08/2022, 2:33 pm
© BloombergWind turbine blades at the Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA plant at the Port of Le Havre in Le Havre, France, on Monday, April 11, 2022.
The cut in the expected earnings margin announced on Tuesday is yet another update to the wind turbine maker’s declining outlook. The industry is facing surging commodity costs and supply chain disruptions, just as governments plan to rely more heavily on renewable energy to move away from fossil fuels.

Siemens Gamesa said its margin on earnings before interest and tax and before power purchase agreements and other costs will be -5.5% for the full fiscal year, down from a previously announced -4%, according to its third quarter earnings statement.

The fresh forecast comes just as the company is overhauling operations amid a full takeover by parent company Siemens Energy.

In addition to the problems dogging the wider industry, the firm also struggled to deliver a new turbine because of design and manufacturing issues, while costs are mounting to pay for failing components and repairs to existing units.

Siemens Gamesa shares were little changed on Tuesday, hovering just below the 18.05 euros per share offer that Siemens Energy made earlier this year to acquire the remaining 33% it doesn’t already own. Competitor Vestas Wind Systems A/S, which reports next week, fell as much as 4.7% before paring losses.

Siemens Gamesa also outlined a new company structure that Chief Executive Officer Jochen Eickholt said will help drive a turnaround. The model will put responsibility for manufacturing and supply chains for both the onshore and offshore businesses under the direction of the chief operating officer. The company will also create a chief technology officer position to streamline development of all its business segments.

