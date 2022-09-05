Saipem and Siemens Energy team up to develop concept for floating electrical substation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Saipem and Siemens Energy team up to develop concept for floating electrical substation

Saipem (MIL: SPM) has joined forces with Siemens Energy to develop a “cutting-edge technology solution” for the offshore wind sector.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
05/09/2022, 11:20 am
© Supplied by Cerulean WindsSaipem Siemens Energy floating substation
Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two firms will come up with a concept design for a 500 megawatt (MW) high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) floating electrical substation.

Floating offshore substations, installed in deep water, offer several advantages such as a lighter substructure and an easier and asset-light installation in challenging conditions.

They are also cheaper to decommission when the wind farm reaches the end of the line.

Saipem and Siemens Energy’s floating concept will be based on a proven semisubmersible substructure.

It will be designed to operate in the most extreme environments, with enhanced stability, and can be scaled up as required.

Moreover, the design will address the industrialisation phase, as it can be adapted to fabrication and assembly infrastructures worldwide.

The floating substation could go some way to reducing the cost of floating wind, eventually helping the technology to reach parity with fixed-bottom.

Italian contractor Saipem will utilise its expertise in the engineering of complex and sustainable offshore structures to help deliver the concept.

That will be combined with Siemens Energy’s broad transmission portfolio, allowing the pair to develop a cutting-edge, standardised and scalable technology.

Fabrizio Botta, chief commercial officer at Saipem, said: “Our ambition is to take advantage of Saipem and Siemens Energy unique expertise, to jointly develop a cutting-edge floating design solution for offshore substations. The new concept will be an enabler to enhance offshore wind developments in deeper waters by lowering the overall infrastructure investment. This agreement further confirms Saipem ambition to strengthen its leadership role in the offshore wind market by delivering industrialised and standard solutions.”

Agustin Tenorio, vice president, transmission systems at Siemens Energy, said: “The new joint solution will significantly optimize critical technical parameters, such as weight, electrical efficiency, and asset longevity, thus lowering the production costs and enabling an unprecedented number of countries to benefit from large-scale offshore wind generation. This MoU is an integral part of Siemens Energy’s Net Zero strategy in scaling up its activities through technology partnerships for specific markets, which complements the well-established turnkey business we already execute today.”

