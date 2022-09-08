GE blocked from selling huge offshore turbine in US by judge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

GE blocked from selling huge offshore turbine in US by judge

General Electric was blocked by a federal judge in Boston from making or selling its massive Haliade-X offshore wind turbines in the US, dealing a fresh blow to the conglomerate’s struggling renewable energy division.
By Bloomberg
08/09/2022, 10:47 am
© BloombergThe GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm stands in the water off Block Island, Rhode Island, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept, 14, 2016. The installation of five 6-megawatt offshore-wind turbines at the Block Island project gives turbine supplier GE-Alstom first-mover advantage in the U.S. over its rivals Siemens and MHI-Vestas. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg
The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm stands in the water off Block Island, Rhode Island, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept, 14, 2016. The installation of five 6-megawatt offshore-wind turbines at the Block Island project gives turbine supplier GE-Alstom first-mover advantage in the U.S. over its rivals Siemens and MHI-Vestas. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

US District Judge William Young late Wednesday granted an injunction requested by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy after a jury in June found that GE’s design infringed a patent held by the Spanish manufacturer, capping a lengthy legal battle between the wind-power heavyweights. Young’s ruling, however, allows two wind projects underway in the coastal waters off New Jersey and Massachusetts to continue as planned with GE’s turbines.

“The world is currently facing a rapidly developing climate crisis,” the judge wrote in explaining the reason for a carve out to allow the construction of the two projects to continue. “Delaying large-scale wind energy projects can impact efforts to combat this crisis.”

In a statement, GE said it has alternative design options it can and will explore to keep the Haliade-X on the market in the US, and that it was exploring all legal options, including an appeal of Young’s ruling.

“We are fully committed to the US offshore wind industry, to each of our ongoing projects, and remain confident in the legal and technical options available to us,” the company said.

Siemens Gamesa said it welcomed the ruling, adding it would continue to defend its intellectual property rights for wind turbine technology.

The decision casts doubt on the immediate future of GE’s marquee offshore turbine just as the pipeline of offshore wind projects in the US is gaining momentum. The hulking machine is one of the largest and most powerful on the market, a key selling point to project developers because bigger turbines limit project installation and maintenance costs.

It could also compound the challenges facing GE Renewable Energy as the company prepares to spin off its power-equipment and software businesses in 2024. The renewable energy unit earlier this year extended its streak of operating losses to 15 consecutive quarters, underscoring the division’s status as the biggest sore spot in GE’s portfolio.

Much of the trouble is concentrated within GE’s onshore wind business, while offshore wind has been seen as a key source of future growth.

The case is Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy AS v. General Electric Co., 21-cv-10216, US District Court, District of Massachusetts (Boston).

