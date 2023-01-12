Up to £6.5bn to be spent on new wind turbine vessels in coming years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Up to £6.5bn to be spent on new wind turbine vessels in coming years

Billions of pounds are likely to be spent on new wind turbine and foundation installation vessels this decade as industry moves address the looming shortage.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
12/01/2023, 1:53 pm Updated: 12/01/2023, 2:02 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Sarenswind turbine vessels
Offshore wind turbine installation.

According to research carried out by analytics firm Intelatus Global Partners, investment of between £3.3bn and £6.5bn will be needed to meet international demand.

That translates to at least 10 foundation installation vessels (WFIVs), and/or six more wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs).

Across the globe, the number of offshore turbines in operation is steadily growing as efforts to decarbonise gather pace.

A looming shortage

But there are widespread concerns that when the transition is in full swing, there could be a shortage of vessels capable of installing the various bits of kit needed for a wind farm.

“A looming vessel shortage threatens to derail offshore wind ambition,” warned Jon Oliver Bryce, an energy vessel market expert and founder of UK-based heavy lift business Zero-C Offshore, in a recent Energy Voice article.

Philip Lewis, director of research at Intelatus, said: “Offshore wind activity was until recently centered in northwest Europe and China, driven by government subsidies provided to support energy transition targets.

uk heavy lift © Supplied by MPI Offshore
MPI Resolution, formerly known as the Mayflower Resolution, is the world’s first purpose-built vessel for installing offshore wind turbines.

“Going forward, new European markets will emerge off the coasts of the Baltic, Atlantic and Mediterranean. Activity will be seen in the wider Asian region including Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Australia and India. The US will emerge as one of the largest bottom-fixed installation markets during the forecast period.

“Several of the new offshore wind markets are shaped by local content preferences impacting, to various degrees local ownership, registration and flagging, crewing and vessel build content.”

Emerging offshore wind hotspots mean WTIV and WFIV demand is “rapidly changing”, and purpose built vessels, capable of handling massive components, are needed.

“Additional turbine and foundation installation vessels will be required to meet international demand” from 2025, said Mr Lewis.

Almost 30,000 turbines to be fitted

Intelatus’ latest report predicts nearly 30,000 “increasingly large” fixed-bottom turbines and foundations will be installed between 2022 and 2035.

When analysing the number of vessels that will be needed to complete the work, infers an “investment of $4-8 billion”.

Mr Lewis said: “The decision to invest in new vessels and upgrades will be influenced by a number of underlying market conditions, which we examine in depth in the report.”

© Supplied by Havfram
The new range of wind turbine installation vessels are expected to hit the market in 2024

He added: “The report presents our analysis and forecast of the international bottom-fixed offshore wind turbine and foundation installation vessel market through 2035.

“The 130+ page report provides a guide to understanding the drivers that will shape requirements in this growing, globalizing and technically evolving industry.

“The report examines the structure of the installation industry, profiles the underlying market drivers, forecasts wind installation activity through 2035 and identifies installation vessels required to meet future demand.”

