Danish recycling firm promises new life for old turbine blades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Danish recycling firm promises new life for old turbine blades

Continuum says its process will allow used wind turbine blades to be turned into new composite panels, helping tackle one of the sector’s biggest challenges.
By Andrew Dykes
16/01/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by ContinuumUsed turbine blades eyed for landfill.
Used turbine blades eyed for landfill.

Continuum says its process will allow used wind turbine blades to be turned into new composite panels, helping tackle one of the sector’s biggest challenges.

Whilst electricity from wind turbines comes with relatively low carbon emissions, the sector still faces headwinds in reducing the environmental impacts of units at the end of their life.

Usually made from composite materials – a combination of reinforced fibres like glass or carbon fibres and polymers – turbine blades in particular present a challenge for re-use.

While some novel opportunities have been explored – including plans by the likes of ReBlade to produce eye-catching furniture – blades typically end up either in landfill or incinerated for use in cement.

However, Denmark-based firm Continuum has developed patented processes that would ensure blades are 100% recyclable, and could instead be reformed into new composite materials for the construction, marine and automotive sectors.

Using blades and other composite waste as feedstock, the company mechanically separates materials back into their raw, basic form, such as carbon fibre and polyurethane. (Metals and pollutants are also separated and sent off for further recycling).

The reclaimed materials are then blended with virgin resin, layered and heat-pressed to create new composite panels, made from up to 92% recycled material, for use in everyday products such as facades, industrial doors, and kitchen countertops.

Chief executive officer Nicolas Derrien said: “As a society we are rightly focussed on renewable energy production, however the subject of what to do with wind turbine blades in the aftermath of that production has not been effectively addressed.

“We’re changing that, offering a recycling solution for the blades and a construction product that will outperform most other existing construction materials and be infinitely recyclable, and with the lowest carbon footprint in its class.”

The approach appears similar to a project backed by Strathclyde University and Composites UK, which secured sector funding in 2021.

Under Continuum’s proposed model, the company would handle “end-to-end logistics and processes” – offering an easy route for disposal and recycling for wind farm owners and decommissioning firms.

Martin Dronfield, chief commercial officer and managing director of the company’s UK arm, added: “We need wind energy operators and developers across Europe to take a step back and work with us to solve the bigger picture challenge.

“Continuum is offering them a service which won’t just give their business complete and sustainable circularity to their operations but help protect the planet in the process.”

The company is currently developing its first factory in the Danish port of Esbjerg, aimed to be operational by the end of 2024.

It then hopes to open a second site in the UK shortly after, backed by a grant from the UK’s Offshore Wind Growth Partnership, before embarking on a roll out of several more industrial-scale factories across in France, Germany, Spain, and Turkey by 2030.

Each would have the capacity to recycle a minimum of 36,000 tonnes of end-of-life turbine blades per year.

Though still seeking new investors, the company says it intends to begin taking end of life blades by the end of 2023.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts