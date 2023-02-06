Innovation and the investor in the middle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Innovation and the investor in the middle

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/02/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Port of Cromarty FirPost Thumbnail

Innovators have an eye on what problem it is they are trying to solve, but often need someone to help move a concept into execution and scale.

Blue Pelican Capital, founded in 2021, aims to play just such a role. Industries need to fill gaps, and innovators need use cases, founding partner Jerome de Richemont noted. “In the middle, they need someone to bring together the pieces of the puzzle.”

De Richemont formerly worked for Subsea 7 and the appeal of the offshore has not gone away. “We are convinced the ocean will play a major role in changing the energy mix,” he continued. This helps narrow the field of companies that Blue Pelican will work with.

The team has an idea of what problems it wants to solve, then finds the ideas that would be a strategic fit.

“Our objective with Blue Pelican is to accelerate the access to market for clean technology applied to the maritime industry,” de Richemont said.

Wind ways

One area of particular interest is floating wind. While traditional offshore wind turbines offer less scope for innovation, floating facilities have much further to go.

Black and white headshot of man © Supplied by Blue Pelican Capital
Picture shows; Founding partner Jerome de Richemont. Supplied by Blue Pelican Capital

The supply chain must innovate to achieve the projected 15 GW of floating wind on the cards for 2030.

“It means more than 1,000 platforms, thousands of tonnes of concrete and steel,” he said. “We don’t have the capacity at yards to build these platforms, we don’t have installation vessel capacity. But small improvements can be made to find the gaps and the bottlenecks.”

One such bottleneck is how to integrate such new sources of electricity into the grid. “We are supporting a Dutch company, Flasc, which is working on a plan to co-locate storage with the source,” de Richemont said.

The company has a plan to store energy by pumping water into a closed chamber. To export power, the water is released and the air drives the turbines.

Flasc’s storage would be on site with the offshore wind project, which avoids onshore permitting challenges.

“We can help them with the technology and a partnership with Subsea 7 delivers the storage, which is basically a bundle of pipes.”

Filling the gaps

The challenge for innovation is not of finding cash, the Blue Pelican founder said. The need is for a partner that can bring the missing pieces of the puzzle.

“Investment funds are the best placed to provide cash. Corporates can bring expertise to build out plans. Government backing helps in providing scalable framework, such as long-term agreement on pricing, which gives credibility to a business,” de Richemont said.

“Money is not the difficult part, it’s finding the right partner.” Blue Pelican does sometimes take equity in companies with which it works.

Other challenges the Blue Pelican team is looking at are around bottlenecks in construction yards. The investment fund is in talks with a civil works company on working together on a means to build platforms onsite, rather than at the quay.

Such a move “can save months in the development” of the wind farm, de Richemont said, accelerate payback. Furthermore, using concrete rather than steel is cheaper and can host larger turbines.

De Richemont will be talking at the upcoming Innovate Energies Summit, on February 23 at the Tobacco Dock, in London.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts