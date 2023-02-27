Warning that ‘loss making’ offshore wind contracts will see suppliers shift to oil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Warning that ‘loss making’ offshore wind contracts will see suppliers shift to oil

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
27/02/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 27/02/2023, 12:27 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstock / Teun van den Drieoffshore wind contracts
IMCA is calling for systemic change to the unprofitable situation for marine contractors in offshore wind.

A wave of “unprofitable” offshore wind contracts could see firms focus instead on cash-rich oil and gas, the chief of a marine industry body has warned.

Allen Leatt, chief executive of the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA), said the current system for offshore wind contracts “is not a sustainable situation”.

His organisation, which represents over 700 firms globally, has issued a rallying call for an overhall of the current system – which lacks standardisation and places disproportionate risk and cost on contractors.

Mr Leatt spoke to EV following a flurry of loss-making headlines for large contractors, which is impacting the wider supply chain.

“The supply side of the offshore wind sector is unprofitable today.

“The allocation of risk is one-sided from developers and their bankers to the supply chain, which is not the case in the oil and gas industry which understands the dynamics of offshore construction and marine environment.

“As a consequence of this risk allocation, the supply side is loss-making.”

offshore wind contracts © Supplied by IMCA
IMCA chief executive Allen Leatt.

He went on to add that contractors are likely to favour oil and gas over offshore wind if the situation persists – impacting global targets for the renewables technology.

“I think you’ll see it in pricing. If you’re a contractor today, and oil and gas is doing well today, then where would you want to see your assets, your resources and energy? Therefore you may well see assets moving, which might otherwise been in wind, in oil and gas.”

Saipem at Scotland’s NNG wind farm, Subsea 7, Heerema and GE Renewable Energy are among the firms to decry offshore wind project woes hitting their profits in the last year.

“This is clearly not a sustainable situation, it’s going to discourage investment in new capacity,” says Leatt.

“Why would you? The biggest contractors, the Tier 1 guys, they’re losing money. There’s a structural problem rather than a one-off project problem.”

The solution?

IMCA issued a new Renewables Contracting Principles document earlier this month with the hope of highlighting issues around contractors being hit with disproportionate risk levels in projects.

Without change, developments could “grind to a halt”, it warned.

Leatt argues that a new type of contracting model – as seen throughout the oil and gas industry – is needed now.

He points to issues with parts of the world using FIDIC contracts in offshore wind; a type of deal found regularly in onshore civil infrastructure contracts but “totally unsuitable” for offshore wind.

“FIDIC talks about weather as an exceptional event – well in offshore we’re working with weather every day and night.”

Raising prices isn’t the answer, says Leatt, but the industry is suffering from a lack of a standard construction contract in offshore wind.

He points to the oil and gas industry’s “CRINE” initiative in the 1990s (Cost Reduction In The New Era) which lowered costs while oil prices were down, helping boost the industry.

Its successor –the LOGIC (Leading Oil & and Gas Industry Competitiveness) model – is still in place today.

Leatt wants IMCA to work with industry associations to develop something similar.

“We need a similar one – we call it LOWIC (Leading Offshore Wind Industry Competitive programme) to make the industry economically stronger and sustainable for everyone.

“Our contracting principles are a way of priming that pump, getting that dialogue going. We’d like to work with other associations in this space and work with developers to create standard contracts and sensible risk allocation.”

