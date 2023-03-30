Petrofac and Hitachi bag landmark offshore wind deals worth around £11bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Petrofac and Hitachi bag landmark offshore wind deals worth around £11bn

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
30/03/2023, 8:02 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Flying Focus AerialPetrofac offshore wind hitachi

Petrofac (LON: PFC) and Hitachi Energy have been awarded a mammoth, multi-year offshore wind framework agreement by transmission system operator TenneT.

The deal is largest of its kind in Petrofac’s history, and covers six projects, each comprising the EPCI of an offshore HVDC transmission station, onshore converter station and associated infrastructure.

Every scheme will be executed under a standalone contract, valued at over £1.75bn, split between Petrofac’s and Hitachi Energy’s scopes.

Sami Iskander, Petrofac’s Group Chief Executive, said: “Today’s announcement represents an exciting next step in Petrofac and Hitachi Energy’s collaboration. We have already secured key resource and the yard capacity required to expedite the first two projects in TenneT’s ground-breaking programme. By combining Petrofac’s industry-leading EPCI expertise and Hitachi Energy’s well proven technology, we look forward to supporting TenneT to connect larger, more effective wind farms to deliver affordable clean energy for millions of European homes.”

Five of the renewable integration systems will connect offshore wind farms to the Dutch grid, while the sixth will hook into the German grid.

Each system has a capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW) and a voltage level of 525 kilovolt – a world-first for offshore wind.

Energy services giant Petrofac says the deal will allow it to “plan in advance, secure the required resources and yard space,” as well as capture synergies between successive projects.

Petrofac will undertake the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of the offshore platforms and elements of the onshore converter stations.

Meanwhile Hitachi Energy will supply its HVDC Light converter stations, which convert AC to DC power offshore and DC to AC onshore.

The first contract under the Framework, for the Ijmuiden Ver Alpha project, was awarded with immediate effect.

The second, Nederwiek 1, is expected to be awarded later in the year.

The Framework also includes projects Doordewind 1, Doordewind 2, Nederwiek 3 and LanWin5, expected to be awarded over a 2024 – 2026 timeframe.

Tareq Kawash, who takes over from Mr Iskander as Petrofac’s CEO on April 1, added: “Today’s award demonstrates the significant new growth horizon presented by the Energy Transition, and the role companies like Petrofac will play. I will be very proud to support Petrofac’s collaboration with Hitachi Energy and delivery of our role on TenneT’s 2GW programme over the coming years.”

Niklas Persson, managing director at Hitachi Energy’s grid integration business, said: “This innovative business model will set the course for the integration of a huge amount of offshore wind power and gives visibility of the future. In fact, we are already hiring to expand our global delivery capacity and effectively fulfill these and other orders. We’re proud to be part of this journey and, along with our partner Petrofac, we are setting the benchmark for deploying offshore HVDC technology at scale and with speed.”

Marco Kuijpers, director large projects offshore TenneT said: “The new long term approach goes hand in hand with a fundamental change in values towards a strong partnership. This approach enables both sides with more flexibility, technological progress, and planning security. This benefits all parties and secures employment, growth, and the strengthening of supply chains. We can already see that our partners invest in extra resources and facilities.”

