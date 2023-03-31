COP opens global floating wind centre in Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

COP opens global floating wind centre in Edinburgh

By Andrew Dykes
31/03/2023, 1:04 pm
L-R Alan Hannah, UK CEO and Partner, COP; Virginia Ruiz, Senior Director New Market Development; Holly Cartwright, Senior Director, UK Market Development; Tim Harford, FT Columnist and Radio 4 presenter; and Dr Cristina Garcia-Duffy, Technical Director, ORE Catapult ? each took part in a panel discussion at the event.
Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) has opened a new office in Scotland which will host its global competence centre for floating offshore wind.

Formally launched on Thursday, the Edinburgh base provides a location for COP – the development arm of infrastructure fund CIP – to further grow its team and speed up large-scale deployment of the technology across the UK and globally.

COP UK CEO and partner Alan Hannah said: “The opening is an important moment in what will be a significant year for FLOW. It puts Scotland and the UK at the core of our global floating offshore wind ambitions, building on strong maritime heritage, a history of innovation, and world-class energy supply chains.

“The UK has established an early capability in FLOW and while it must continue to innovate, there can be no substitute for learning through doing. We must get projects in the water to better understand how to industrialise floating technology in the face of fierce global competition.

“The centre will play a crucial role to build the industry’s understanding of how to efficiently maximise the floating offshore wind opportunity so that we can achieve a highly localised, industrialised model for deployment for future commercial scale projects.”

Opened on the same day as the UK government’s ‘Powering up Britain’ energy policy drive, the news was welcomed by energy security and net zero minister Graham Stuart.

“The UK has a world leading position in FLOW and I’m grateful to COP for its investment in what is a fantastic FLOW opportunity in the UK,” he said.

“Partnership between business and Government is vital, which is why I’m delighted to see the launch of the £160m Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme (FLOWMIS), which will make a difference to delivering the port infrastructure upon which the industry depends.”

COP is currently developing the Pentland floating wind farm in Scotland’s northern coast.

Located around 5 miles off the coast Caithness, the 100-MW scheme will generate enough power for approximately 70,000 homes, and COP hopes to use the scheme to help qualify future large-scale floating wind projects.

It has also secured rights to build the 3.6-GW Ossian floating site as part of a consortium with SSE and Marubeni under last year’s Scotwind leasing round.

It expects to make further bids as part of the Celtic Sea leasing round later this year.

Indeed, one-third of parent CIP’s portfolio of more than 50GW of offshore wind is now comprised of floating sites.

