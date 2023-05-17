Shell plans sale of French floating wind power unit Eolfi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Shell plans sale of French floating wind power unit Eolfi

By Bloomberg
17/05/2023, 4:40 pm
© BloombergShell floating wind Eolfi
A Shell logo outside a Royal Dutch Shell Plc gas station in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

Shell (LON: SHEL) is seeking to sell French floating wind developer Eolfi, a potential retreat from one element of its renewable power plans as new Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan pushes to deliver greater value to shareholders.

The oil major is exploring the sale just a few years after it acquired Eolfi, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the matter is private. The decision comes as Sawan applies a “ruthless” focus on how Shell spends its money to boost returns.

A spokesman for Shell declined to comment.

The potential sale of Eolfi would follow Shell’s withdrawal late last year from a floating wind farm pilot project that had been planned off the coast of Brittany in the north west of France, citing technical, commercial and financial challenges. The company also didn’t bid on a recent French tender for an offshore wind farm, despite being qualified to do so.

Shell still has other floating wind power projects in early-stage development, including in the UK. Still, the sale of Eolfi would mark a partial retreat from a strategy of expanding the renewables business to more markets.

When Shell decided to buy Eolfi in 2019, the company’s then-vice president for offshore wind said the acquisition would help to build a significant electricity business. At the time, Shell had an ambition to be one of the world’s largest power companies.

Since becoming CEO in January, Sawan has reshaped his top management team by combining natural gas and oil operations and merging renewables with refining and marketing. In March, he split up the company’s global renewables unit, embedding wind and solar within regional divisions of power business Shell Energy.

 

