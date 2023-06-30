Shell sustainability head exits after only two years

Shell executive vice president for global renewable generation Thomas Brostrøm is leaving the company after under two years.

A Shell representative said Brostrøm had “elected to leave Shell to pursue an external opportunity. We wish him all the best and thank him for his significant contributions to Shell’s renewable generation business.”

Brostrøm joined Shell in August 2021. He had previously acted as president of Ørsted North America, overseeing offshore wind plans in Massachusetts and New Jersey.

In March this year, Shell CEO Wall Sawan announced changes to the supermajor’s low carbon and renewables groups. The changes were reported at the time to be “bolstering” Brostrøm’s role.

The changes eliminated Brostrøm’s role, moving the production of power from renewables to regional heads, reporting to Vice President Steve Hill, Bloomberg reported at the time. Brostrøm was to remain in charge of Shell Energy in Asia and Europe, in addition to overseeing all offshore wind around the world.

As a result, existing executives will gain new responsibilities. Greg Joiner, vice president for Shell Energy in Australia, will take over in Europe and in emerging markets. Ajay Shah will add renewable generation in Asia to his role, which is VP for Shell Energy Asia.

VP for valuation and portfolio Mike Parker will add responsibility for global offshore wind engineering, execution and operations.