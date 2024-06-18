Global offshore wind capacity grows by 21%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Global offshore wind capacity grows by 21%

By Douglas McDonald
18/06/2024, 11:14 am
© Supplied by RMIGlobal offshore wind.

Global offshore wind capacity grew by 21% since 2023 from 61.5GW to 75GW, with the industry on track to reach 277GW by the end of 2030, according to a report from RenewableUK.

According to the report, the extra 13.5GW represents enough electricity to power the equivalent of around 14 million homes in the UK year-round.

Currently, the countries with the largest operational wind capacity are China and the UK – producing 36.7GW and 14.7GW respectively – along with Germany (8.3GW), the Netherlands (3.7GW) and Denmark (2.7GW).

The global pipeline of projects at all developmental stages (operational, under construction, consented, in planning or at an early stage of development) increased to 1,231GW from 1,228GW in the same year, with 1,500 projects underway in 41 countries.

The upward trend is less than previous years, thanks to developers refining their portfolios as well as improving leasing methods and consenting projects globally.

China’s project pipeline is largest at 227GW, with the UK in second place at 96GW – spread across 122 projects under development in its waters.

The US came next with 94GW, Sweden at 68GW and lastly Brazil, with 61GW.

CEO of the company Dan McGrail said regarding the findings that “it’s great to see we’ve reached a landmark 75GW of offshore wind operational worldwide, with the UK maintaining its place as a global leader in an intensely competitive international market”.

He added that RenewableUK was preparing to ask the next government to maximise potential offshore wind capacity that could be secured in upcoming auctions to “consolidate the UK’s position even further”.

He continued, noting that: “The current budget will only enable less than half the capacity which is eligible to go ahead, and the floating wind budget will only secure one project even though four can bid in this year, so we need to see more ambition within the first few days of the new government taking office.”

Despite this, McGrail remarked that the UK’s record 15GW of new offshore wind capacity in planning was “significant,” and that the company would also be pushing the next government to reform the planning system for projects to allow them to progress at a faster pace – increasing the UK’s energy security and reducing consumer bills in the process.

AR6

The report continued to reveal that 10.8GW worth of new UK offshore wind capacity is eligible for the country’s upcoming Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction (titled AR6) across 12 fixed-foundation projects and four floating projects.

The average time for a project to get to fully operational status is around five years, meaning any capacity awarded in the next two allocation rounds will potentially contribute to the country’s 2030 target of 50GW.

Despite this, the report forecasts that around 44GW of capacity of the predicted 50 will likely be operational at the end of 2030 in British waters.

However, experts had previously said that only 5GW could be realistically contracted from offshore wind projects as part of AR6.

