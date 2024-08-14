Vestas turbine sales surge even as wage costs hit profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Vestas turbine sales surge even as wage costs hit profit

By Bloomberg
14/08/2024, 9:29 am Updated: 14/08/2024, 11:38 am
© BloombergA Vestas wind turbine in Spain. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) sought to reassure investors as it reported a surge in wind turbine orders, two days after issuing a profit warning related to a different part of its business.

The company sold turbines equivalent to 3.6 gigawatts of capacity in the second quarter, a 54% increase compared to a year earlier, according to a statement released Tuesday. It follows a warning issued on August 12 that tightened the company’s guidance on its full-year revenue.

Vestas rose 0.5% in Copenhagen, paring this week’s drop to about 4%.

The firm’s second-quarter challenges came from a surprise loss at its business providing after-sales services for turbines. The unit has been a pillar of strength for the company during a difficult past few years when soaring costs and supply chain issues led to steep losses in its core turbine business.

Chief Financial Officer Hans Martin Smith said the issue was “hugely complicated,” but that profits at the services unit would return to previous levels going forward. The business took a disproportionate hit in the second quarter for accounting reasons, as higher costs weighed on the company’s long-term service contracts, he said.

That’s partly because demands for higher salaries exceeded Vestas’s expectations, while costs from sending workers to repair turbines also increased.

“Salary inflation is more sticky than we thought,” Smith said.

The unit’s quarterly loss forced Vestas to trim its full-year guidance earlier this week. The 2024 earnings margin is now expected at 4% to 5%, down from a range of 4% to 6%.

Now that weakness is being countered by the turbine business, with sales rising even as the company raises prices.

