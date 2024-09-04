England facing onshore wind “intelligence gap” after ban lifted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

England facing onshore wind “intelligence gap” after ban lifted

By Michael Behr
04/09/2024, 7:00 am
© Photographer: Christopher FurlongOnshore wind turbines in the southern Lake District in England.
Wind turbines in the southern Lake District in England.

Despite lifting the de facto ban on onshore wind, England will need to fill an “intelligence gap” as it looks to catch up on a decade of lost progress.

Speaking during Onshore Wind Conference 2024, RenewableUK chief executive Dan McGrail hailed the lifting of the “mindless” ban, which he said had “cost consumers billions in the recent energy crisis”.

However, director of the renewable electricity directorate at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) Dr Sarah Redwood said she felt “cautious” about English onshore wind.

“We’ve had the de facto ban for ten years, England is open for business, so we need to really catch up on that.”

The decade-long gap in the project pipeline has created an “intelligence gap” in the planning process.

She added: “We really need all the stakeholders and decision makers to get skilled up and ready for this big pipeline of projects we’d like to see coming through.

“And there’s a bit of a policy gap. We’ve lifted the onshore wind ban but that’s not it by any stretch.”

Her comments come as the latest AR6 results show that only a single onshore wind farm received a CfD – the 8MW Alaska onshore wind farm in Dorset. The project will recycle four 2MW Vestas V80 turbines that were previously installed in Belgium.

A total of 990MW of onshore wind capacity was contracted at strike prices of £50.90. The vast majority, 909MW, is from projects based in Scotland, with another 72.6MW for Wales, plus England’s lone 8MW project.

However, EDF Renewables UK director of onshore wind for hydrogen and C&I solar Jon O’Sullivan pointed to the increase in Welsh capacity as a sign of hope.

“From last year there was one Welsh project that achieved CfD and now there are three, so it’s definitely going in the right direction,” he said.

While Scotland still dominates the UK’s onshore wind sector, a new report from RenewableUK found that the UK’s onshore wind project pipeline grew by 4.2GW since September 2023, twice as much growth as same period last year.

The EnergyPulse Onshore Wind Report found that the UK now has 42.7GW of onshore wind projects at all stage of development (operational, under construction, consented, in planning and pre-planning), up from 38.5GW a year ago.

75% of the UK’s total onshore wind pipeline is in Scotland, where operational capacity has reached 10GW with over 630MW added in the past year.

The report forecasts that if all projects in the pipeline are built within the currently expected timeframes, up to 27.8GW of capacity could be operational by 2030, including repowering older projects with new turbines.

“Lifting the ban in England is just part of a much bigger equation,” McGrail said. “Having skin in the game across all four nations helps everyone.”

