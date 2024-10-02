Hywind Scotland turbines on track to be reinstalled in weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Hywind Scotland turbines on track to be reinstalled in weeks

By Erikka Askeland
02/10/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by SarensFive Hywind Scotland turbines in Port of Wergeland, Norway.
Hywind Scotland's five Siemens Gamesa 6 MW turbines getting fixed in the Port of Wergeland, in Norway

Equinor (OSE:EQNR) has confirmed the five floating turbines of its flagship Hywind Scotland project will be re-installed before winter.

The Norwegian energy giant said the installation is “ongoing” on the site off the coast of Peterhead after maintenance was completed in Norway.

A spokesman said the firm has a “robust plan” to make sure all five turbines are installed before the winter season closes the possibility of working in the North Sea.

Equinor’s Hywind offshore wind farm near Peterhead.

Hywind Scotland is the world’s first floating offshore wind farm. Opened in 2017, the 30MW scheme consists of five 6-MW turbines and generates enough electricity to power the equivalent of 34,000 UK homes.

However, the turbines were towed to the port of Wergeland for maintenance earlier this year after it emerged they needed “major maintenance” after six years of operation.

The choice of Norwegian contractors and locations to fix the historic windfarm caused some disquiet as it appeared projects in UK waters could not be serviced there.

Experts from Onyx Insight had highlighted the “recurring need” for floating turbines to be towed overseas from Scotland due to a lack of port infrastructure and skills in Scotland.

Stavanger-headquartered Global Maritime was awarded the scope from Equinor and partner Masdar for project management and engineering, which included offshore operations, cable and mooring disconnection and laydown.

Contractors also included Netherlands-headquartered heavy lift firm Sarens, which provided cranes to lift nacelles and blades from the floating wind turbines, transport of the components, and delivery of a skidding system to move the generator in and out of the workshop.

The firm also previously completed work marshalling and installing 62 monopiles in the Moray West offshore wind farm, each weighing up to 2,000T – the largest and heaviest XXL monopiles ever to be handled in the UK.

In a statement, Sarens said it deployed a “range of advanced equipment” which required “precise timing and co-ordination”.

The crane used required modifications such as a custom-designed lightweight spacer beam transport of the 75-metre long, 26,5-ton blades, Sarens said.

It added the Liebherr LR 12500-1.0 crane was first used in the Port of Rostock, Germany, where it lifted the monopiles for their assembly in the Baltic Eagle’s offshore wind farm. It was the first unit of this model delivered by the German manufacturer Liebherr.

Sarens added it had been commissioned by the port of Wergeland to replace the bearings in the Hywind five floating wind turbines by the end of September.

