Aker and Siemens receive notice to proceed on Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind

A consortium of Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy have received full notice to proceed with work on RWE’s Norfolk Vanguard West and East offshore wind farms.

Aker Solutions’ scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the high voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore platform. Siemens Energy is responsible for the onshore station as well as the high voltage equipment in the offshore substations.

Aker Solutions has provided work for the projects under a limited notice to proceed announced in November 2023.

The joint venture between Aker Solutions and Drydocks World will deliver the two HVDC platforms.

Fabrication of the platform topsides will be executed by Drydocks World in Dubai, UAE, while the fabrication of the substructure will be executed by Aker Solutions’ yard in Verdal, Norway.

Project execution has started, with engineering and procurement activities ongoing for both platform topsides and substructures.

Fabrication of the Norfolk Vanguard West platform started at Drydocks World in April of this year, while fabrication of the Norfolk Vanguard East platform is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2025.

The platforms will be delivered and installed in 2027 and 2028. Before offshore installation, they will be towed to Aker Solutions’ Stord yard for final preparations, including transfer from transportation vessel to heavy lift vessel.

Aker Solutions’ new build segment executive vice-president Sturla Magnus said: “We are proud to be a key partner in this important energy project, which represents a significant source of renewable energy and a major step in Europe’s energy transformation.

“The project also aligns with Aker Solutions’ strategy to expand our activities in renewables and energy transition projects, reinforcing our position as a leader in sustainable energy solutions.”

The Norfolk Vanguard West and East represent the first phase of RWE’s 4.2GW Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone, which also includes the Norfolk Boreas developments.

RWE completed its purchase of the project from Vattenfall for £963 million in 2024.

The Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone comprises three fully consented wind farms – Norfolk Boreas, Norfolk Vanguard West and Norfolk Vanguard East, each with a planned capacity of 1.4GW.