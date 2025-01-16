Aker and Siemens receive notice to proceed on Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Aker and Siemens receive notice to proceed on Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind

By Michael Behr
16/01/2025, 7:17 am
An artists impression of the HVDC offshore platform for the Norfolk Vanguard West wind farm.

A consortium of Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy have received full notice to proceed with work on RWE’s Norfolk Vanguard West and East offshore wind farms.

Aker Solutions’ scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the high voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore platform. Siemens Energy is responsible for the onshore station as well as the high voltage equipment in the offshore substations.

Aker Solutions has provided work for the projects under a limited notice to proceed announced in November 2023.

The joint venture between Aker Solutions and Drydocks World will deliver the two HVDC platforms.

Fabrication of the platform topsides will be executed by Drydocks World in Dubai, UAE, while the fabrication of the substructure will be executed by Aker Solutions’ yard in Verdal, Norway.

Project execution has started, with engineering and procurement activities ongoing for both platform topsides and substructures.

Fabrication of the Norfolk Vanguard West platform started at Drydocks World in April of this year, while fabrication of the Norfolk Vanguard East platform is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2025.

The platforms will be delivered and installed in 2027 and 2028. Before offshore installation, they will be towed to Aker Solutions’ Stord yard for final preparations, including transfer from transportation vessel to heavy lift vessel.

Aker Solutions’ new build segment executive vice-president Sturla Magnus said: “We are proud to be a key partner in this important energy project, which represents a significant source of renewable energy and a major step in Europe’s energy transformation.

“The project also aligns with Aker Solutions’ strategy to expand our activities in renewables and energy transition projects, reinforcing our position as a leader in sustainable energy solutions.”

The Norfolk Vanguard West and East represent the first phase of RWE’s 4.2GW Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone, which also includes the Norfolk Boreas developments.

RWE completed its purchase of the project from Vattenfall for £963 million in 2024.

The Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone comprises three fully consented wind farms – Norfolk Boreas, Norfolk Vanguard West and Norfolk Vanguard East, each with a planned capacity of 1.4GW.

