Energy Transition / Wind

Aberdeen’s Interocean wins work on BP wind farms

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
04/02/2025, 4:15 pm
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Supplied by BPBP offshore wind

Aberdeen-based Interocean has been awarded a contract to carry out marine vetting and assurance work on BP’s Morgan, Mona and Morven offshore wind farms.

The three-year deal, signed for an undisclosed sum, will see the marine solutions provider will assist the BP (LON: BP) and Energie Württemberg AG (EnBW) projects as it looks to deliver 5.9GW of offshore wind capacity.

The firm has said that its existing team will cover the work, however, it is on track to achieve 20% global growth between July 2024 and July this year.

Interocean chief operations officer, Alex Reid, said that the firm looks forward to working on assets “of such national importance”.

He added: “As a UK headquartered company, we take immense pride in supporting initiatives that have the potential to enhance energy security and benefit local communities.”

Morgan (1.5GW) and Mona (1.5GW) are located in the Irish Sea, around 13 to 23 miles from shore and cover a combined area of approximately 360 miles².

The giant 2.9GW Morven is based in the North Sea and will stand roughly 37 miles off the coast of Aberdeen.

This project was approved as part of the Scot Wind leasing round which backed 17 projects with a combined capacity of 25 gigawatts in 2022.

The Supermajor’s website claims that Morven will “unlock £10 billion for offshore wind development and the skills and opportunities to support Scotland’s energy transition”.

All three of the developments are fixed-bottom. They are expected to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of six million UK households every year.

BP’s stakes in the projects are set to be rolled up into a new entity. Late last year BP announced that it would be carving out its offshore wind assets into a joint venture project with Japan’s largest power generation company.

The new offshore wind business with Jera, called JERA Nex bp, is expected to be one of the biggest five offshore wind developers in the world by capacity.

In December BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss said: “This will be a very strong vehicle to grow into an electrifying world, while maintaining a capital light model for our shareholders.”

