Ørsted steered steady course through troubled waters in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Ørsted steered steady course through troubled waters in 2024

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
06/02/2025, 7:38 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© OrstedOrsted logo at its Gentofte headquarters.
Orsted logo at its Gentofte headquarters.

Ørsted (CPH: ORSTED) saw its revenues increase in 2024 compared to 2023, in line with expectations, though the company was still weighed down by impairments on its US projects.

The company’s board of directors approved the annual report for 2024, which saw operating profit for 2024 hit 32 billion Danish kroner (£3.5b) compared to 18.7b kroner (£2b) in 2023.

A total of 7.3b kroner (£814m) of this came from the company renegotiating and settling contracts related to the close-down of its US offshore wind development Ocean Wind with a better than assumed outcome.

Furthermore, earnings from the company’s offshore sites amounted to 23.8b kroner (£2.6b), which was an increase of 3.6b kroner (£401m) compared to 2023.

The increase was driven by the ramp-up of generation at the company’s offshore wind farms Greater Changhua 1 and 2a in Taiwan, South Fork in the US, and Gode Wind 3 in Germany, along with higher wind speeds and higher prices on its inflation-indexed CfDs and green certificates.

However, impairments continued to dog the Danish wind developer in 2024, coming in at 15.6b kroner (£1.7b), with the majority (14.1b kroner, or £1.5b) relating to the company’s US projects.

The US impairments were driven by an increase in the US long-dated interest rate, a lower market-informed valuation of its US seabeds, construction delays, and higher expected costs for Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects in the US.

Ørsted forecast that its 2025 EBITDA excluding new partnership agreements and cancellation fees will be in the 25-28b kroner (£2.7-3.1b) range, and gross investments are expected to be 50-54b kroner (£5.5-6b).

Ørsted saw a change in CEO last week, with former head Mads Nipper leaving his position in favour of then deputy CEO and chief commercial officer Rasmus Errboe.

Since the announcement of significant impairment on its US portfolio in 2023, when the company decided to abandon development of its Ocean Wind 1 and 2 projects Nipper was under pressure to return the company to an even track.

Ørsted group president and CEO Rasmus Errboe said: “The year 2024 proved to be a challenging year for the industry and for Ørsted. We’ve experienced headwinds and have therefore taken necessary actions, including the adjustment of our business plan with a reduced investment programme, to strengthen our capital structure and value creation.”

He added: “I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to our skilled colleagues, who have, throughout a year of uncertainty and redundancies, yet again proved their unwavering commitment, and who continue to drive the energy transition forward.

“I remain optimistic about the future of the renewable energy industry, and I’m confident that Ørsted will continue be a key contributor in accelerating the renewable build-out in the years to come.”

Recommended for you

Tags