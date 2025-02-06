Ørsted steered steady course through troubled waters in 2024

Ørsted (CPH: ORSTED) saw its revenues increase in 2024 compared to 2023, in line with expectations, though the company was still weighed down by impairments on its US projects.

The company’s board of directors approved the annual report for 2024, which saw operating profit for 2024 hit 32 billion Danish kroner (£3.5b) compared to 18.7b kroner (£2b) in 2023.

A total of 7.3b kroner (£814m) of this came from the company renegotiating and settling contracts related to the close-down of its US offshore wind development Ocean Wind with a better than assumed outcome.

Furthermore, earnings from the company’s offshore sites amounted to 23.8b kroner (£2.6b), which was an increase of 3.6b kroner (£401m) compared to 2023.

The increase was driven by the ramp-up of generation at the company’s offshore wind farms Greater Changhua 1 and 2a in Taiwan, South Fork in the US, and Gode Wind 3 in Germany, along with higher wind speeds and higher prices on its inflation-indexed CfDs and green certificates.

However, impairments continued to dog the Danish wind developer in 2024, coming in at 15.6b kroner (£1.7b), with the majority (14.1b kroner, or £1.5b) relating to the company’s US projects.

The US impairments were driven by an increase in the US long-dated interest rate, a lower market-informed valuation of its US seabeds, construction delays, and higher expected costs for Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects in the US.

Ørsted forecast that its 2025 EBITDA excluding new partnership agreements and cancellation fees will be in the 25-28b kroner (£2.7-3.1b) range, and gross investments are expected to be 50-54b kroner (£5.5-6b).

Ørsted saw a change in CEO last week, with former head Mads Nipper leaving his position in favour of then deputy CEO and chief commercial officer Rasmus Errboe.

Since the announcement of significant impairment on its US portfolio in 2023, when the company decided to abandon development of its Ocean Wind 1 and 2 projects Nipper was under pressure to return the company to an even track.

Ørsted group president and CEO Rasmus Errboe said: “The year 2024 proved to be a challenging year for the industry and for Ørsted. We’ve experienced headwinds and have therefore taken necessary actions, including the adjustment of our business plan with a reduced investment programme, to strengthen our capital structure and value creation.”

He added: “I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to our skilled colleagues, who have, throughout a year of uncertainty and redundancies, yet again proved their unwavering commitment, and who continue to drive the energy transition forward.

“I remain optimistic about the future of the renewable energy industry, and I’m confident that Ørsted will continue be a key contributor in accelerating the renewable build-out in the years to come.”