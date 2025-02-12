GUH reveals plans to tackle rising costs of offshore wind cable failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

GUH reveals plans to tackle rising costs of offshore wind cable failures

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
12/02/2025, 7:15 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by GUHNeil Gordon, CEO of Global Underwater Hub.
Neil Gordon, CEO of Global Underwater Hub.

The Global Underwater Hub (GUH) will launch a new forum to tackle rising costs and reliability issues facing subsea cable systems on the UK’s offshore wind farms.

In a new white paper, the trade and development body outlined its approach to meeting the challenge, which it warned could derail the UK’s clean energy ambitions.

Subsea cables are critical elements of offshore wind infrastructure, essential to transmitting electricity from offshore wind farms to the grid.

GUH chief executive Neil Gordon said: “This scale of expansion, in both fixed and floating offshore wind, can only be achieved by installing and maintaining hundreds of thousands of kilometres of reliable subsea cables.

“The performance and reliability of these cables is therefore crucial to delivering the UK’s clean offshore power ambition and global net zero targets. But these cables are highly susceptible to damage during installation and operation, leading to substantial insurance claims and costly downtime.”

This is especially true for floating offshore wind, which requires even more complex dynamic cables, with the technology set to take an increasing percentage of the world’s installed offshore wind capacity.

GUH’s paper sets out the challenges and presents a solution for how the UK can tackle cable performance and reliability and, through first-mover advantage, become a centre of excellence for subsea cable systems in floating offshore wind.

By establishing and leading the UK Subsea Cable System Forum, GUH will ensure that the entire supply chain can effectively influence standards and policy to improve reliability, cost effectiveness and quality of cable systems supplied in the UK.

The forum, through the development of an agreed roadmap, led by an industry steering committee and working with partners across the sector, will drive innovation and improvements in systems-based design, data sharing and quality control.

As a result of this increased collaboration, the forum will influence the development of the standards needed to reduce risk and increase performance.

Gordon added: “Cable reliability not only makes offshore wind projects more economically viable but also ensures the energy supply is uninterrupted. It is therefore paramount not only to developers, investors and the industry, but also to the whole country, which will increasingly rely on the power that passes through them.”

His comments come ahead of GUH’s Subsea Expo exhibition and conference taking place at the P&J Live in Aberdeen from Tuesday, 18 until Thursday, 20 February.

The opening day of the leading industry event will kick off with a business breakfast exploring market opportunities across multiple sectors, both domestically and overseas, with a focus on oil and gas and offshore renewables.

Chaired by Scottish Enterprise, the session will follow Subsea Expo’s overall theme for 2025, ‘Deep in Transition’.

