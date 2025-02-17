Aberdeen’s Balmoral to supply world’s largest floating wind project

Aberdeen-based Balmoral Comtec has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to supply the world’s largest floating wind farm off the coast of Soth Korea.

The buoyancy, protection and insulation services supplier inked the deal with LS Marine Solution, a Korean marine solutions provider, and LS Cable & System, one of the world’s biggest cable manufacturers.

Together, the trio will work on the Bandibuli/Firefly floating offshore wind project in South Korea, operated by Norwegian state-owned firm Equinor.

The 750 MW project followed an MoU Equinor signed with Ulsan city in May 2019 and will sit around 43 miles from the coast.

Through its latest deal, Balmoral Comtec aims to “establish a secure and optimised operational system for floating offshore wind cables.”

A company spokesperson told Energy Voice the “initial scope of work will be carried out by the Aberdeen workforce” and that “there is potential for job creation”.

Balmoral Comtec managing director Bill Main said: “Balmoral Comtec is uniquely positioned to support the offshore wind industry, drawing on our decades of experience.

“By leveraging our innovative products and expertise, we aim to help accelerate the industry’s growth and meet its ambitious targets.”

The Aberdeen firm has branched out into offshore wind and last year won a contract with Ørsted for its Hornsea 3 project in the UK.

Balmoral Comtec is set to provide a cable protection system (CPS) for the 2.9GW project located 75 miles off the Norfolk coast.

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy (MOTIE) included floating offshore wind in its fixed-price contract competitive bidding round for wind and solar for the first time last year.

As a result, Equinor’s Bandibuli Project was selected, and LS Cable & System has partnered with Equinor to gain an early market advantage.

An LS C&S spokesperson commented: “Although floating offshore wind currently accounts for only about 1% of the market, it is expected to grow rapidly.

“Through the Bandibuli Project, we aim to secure core technologies and continue leading the market through ongoing technological advancements and global cooperation.”

The Aberdeen firm’s parent company Balmoral has invested more than £1 million in a new wave centre at its Aberdeen base on Wellington Circle.

This new facility is set to test offshore renewable infrastructure ahead of deployment.