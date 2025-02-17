Aberdeen’s Balmoral to supply world’s largest floating wind project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Aberdeen’s Balmoral to supply world’s largest floating wind project

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
17/02/2025, 1:15 pm
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Supplied by LS Cable & SystemLeft to right: Goo Bon-kyu, CEO of LS Cable & System; Bill Main, Managing Director of Balmoral Comtec; and Kim Byung-ok, CEO of LS Marine Solutio.
Left to right: Goo Bon-kyu, CEO of LS Cable & System; Bill Main, Managing Director of Balmoral Comtec; and Kim Byung-ok, CEO of LS Marine Solutio.

Aberdeen-based Balmoral Comtec has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to supply the world’s largest floating wind farm off the coast of Soth Korea.

The buoyancy, protection and insulation services supplier inked the deal with LS Marine Solution, a Korean marine solutions provider, and LS Cable & System, one of the world’s biggest cable manufacturers.

Together, the trio will work on the Bandibuli/Firefly floating offshore wind project in South Korea, operated by Norwegian state-owned firm Equinor.

The 750 MW project followed an MoU Equinor signed with Ulsan city in May 2019 and will sit around 43 miles from the coast.

Through its latest deal, Balmoral Comtec aims to “establish a secure and optimised operational system for floating offshore wind cables.”

A company spokesperson told Energy Voice the “initial scope of work will be carried out by the Aberdeen workforce” and that “there is potential for job creation”.

Balmoral Comtec managing director Bill Main said: “Balmoral Comtec is uniquely positioned to support the offshore wind industry, drawing on our decades of experience.

“By leveraging our innovative products and expertise, we aim to help accelerate the industry’s growth and meet its ambitious targets.”

The Aberdeen firm has branched out into offshore wind and last year won a contract with Ørsted for its Hornsea 3 project in the UK.

Balmoral Comtec is set to provide a cable protection system (CPS) for the 2.9GW project located 75 miles off the Norfolk coast.

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy (MOTIE) included floating offshore wind in its fixed-price contract competitive bidding round for wind and solar for the first time last year.

As a result, Equinor’s Bandibuli Project was selected, and LS Cable & System has partnered with Equinor to gain an early market advantage.

An LS C&S spokesperson commented: “Although floating offshore wind currently accounts for only about 1% of the market, it is expected to grow rapidly.

“Through the Bandibuli Project, we aim to secure core technologies and continue leading the market through ongoing technological advancements and global cooperation.”

The Aberdeen firm’s parent company Balmoral has invested more than £1 million in a new wave centre at its Aberdeen base on Wellington Circle.

This new facility is set to test offshore renewable infrastructure ahead of deployment.

