Emtec and PDM selected for Ardersier Port electrical work

Haventus has commissioned Emtec Utility Services to deliver electrical infrastructure for its Ardersier Port energy transition facility.

Emtec will work with building materials merchant PDM to supply cable protection systems, electric cable ducting coils and detectable warning tapes, amongst other specialist solutions.

PDM has started on-site deliveries to Emtec, which will carry out Phase One at Ardersier Port throughout 2025. It is hoped that this will be extended on future phases of the project.

The Ardersier Port energy transition facility in the Moray Firth is being developed as a nationally significant infrastructure facility to support the offshore wind industry.

Emtec Utility Services managing director Josh Martin said: “We chose to partner with PDM on this significant infrastructure project for several reasons. The team’s geographical footprint across Scotland and levels of stock held were important – not least of all as there’s a branch in Inverness nearby to Ardersier Port. The wider access to other parts of the Huws Gray group of companies further supported this.

“The strength of our relationship with PDM is also really important. We can be assured that they provide sound guidance on the most appropriate product to use and are always quick to find solutions for us.”

Haventus previously received a £100 million joint credit facility from the Scottish National Investment Bank and UK Infrastructure Bank (UKIB) to develop its Ardersier Port facility.

Having served the oil and gas industry since the 70s and 80s the original facility closed its doors in 2001. Now Ardersier is being redeveloped to captialise on the 28GW ScotWind projects and the UK’s wider ambition of 50GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Work on the facility is scheduled for completion this year.

Speaking on behalf of PDM, managing director Eddie Hernon added: “There is a growing urgency to move away from fossil fuels, and it is, therefore, fantastic to be building a positive working relationship with Emtec, as they grow their reputation in this area.

“The PDM team has worked hard to ensure it has a thorough appreciation of Emtec’s needs, and alongside this has developed long-term partnerships with key manufacturers so that we can provide clients with a clear understanding of the suitability of different products depending on the application.

“The Ardersier Port energy transition facility is a project of huge significance to the offshore wind sector, and it is our hope that we can further our partnership with Emtec Utility Services to work with them on more renewable energy projects in the future.”