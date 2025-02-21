Emtec and PDM selected for Ardersier Port electrical work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Emtec and PDM selected for Ardersier Port electrical work

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
21/02/2025, 7:58 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by Ardersier PortA vision for how the Ardersier Port will look when completed.
A vision for how the Ardersier Port will look when completed.

Haventus has commissioned Emtec Utility Services to deliver electrical infrastructure for its Ardersier Port energy transition facility.

Emtec will work with building materials merchant PDM to supply cable protection systems, electric cable ducting coils and detectable warning tapes, amongst other specialist solutions.

PDM has started on-site deliveries to Emtec, which will carry out Phase One at Ardersier Port throughout 2025. It is hoped that this will be extended on future phases of the project.

The Ardersier Port energy transition facility in the Moray Firth is being developed as a nationally significant infrastructure facility to support the offshore wind industry.

Emtec Utility Services managing director Josh Martin said: “We chose to partner with PDM on this significant infrastructure project for several reasons. The team’s geographical footprint across Scotland and levels of stock held were important – not least of all as there’s a branch in Inverness nearby to Ardersier Port. The wider access to other parts of the Huws Gray group of companies further supported this.

“The strength of our relationship with PDM is also really important. We can be assured that they provide sound guidance on the most appropriate product to use and are always quick to find solutions for us.”

Haventus previously received a £100 million joint credit facility from the Scottish National Investment Bank and UK Infrastructure Bank (UKIB) to develop its Ardersier Port facility.

Having served the oil and gas industry since the 70s and 80s the original facility closed its doors in 2001. Now Ardersier is being redeveloped to captialise on the 28GW ScotWind projects and the UK’s wider ambition of 50GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Work on the facility is scheduled for completion this year.

Speaking on behalf of PDM, managing director Eddie Hernon added: “There is a growing urgency to move away from fossil fuels, and it is, therefore, fantastic to be building a positive working relationship with Emtec, as they grow their reputation in this area.

“The PDM team has worked hard to ensure it has a thorough appreciation of Emtec’s needs, and alongside this has developed long-term partnerships with key manufacturers so that we can provide clients with a clear understanding of the suitability of different products depending on the application.

“The Ardersier Port energy transition facility is a project of huge significance to the offshore wind sector, and it is our hope that we can further our partnership with Emtec Utility Services to work with them on more renewable energy projects in the future.”

Recommended for you

Tags