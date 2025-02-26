Green Marine UK makes seven-figure investment as it eyes offshore wind

Orkney-based Green Marine UK will invest a seven-figure sum in a new subsea services department as it looks to secure a slice of the £270-million UK offshore wind opportunity.

The new division will offer various new services, including general visual inspection (GVI), 3D Survey incorporating real-time simultaneous localisation and mapping (SLAM) analysis, marine site characterisation and O&M monitoring with a focus on subsea cables, pipelines & offshore structures.

Green Marine UK’s expansion plans include buying subsea technology from companies such as Aberdeen-based company Rovtech.

This will see the company purchase Rovtech’s VALOR remotely operated vehicle (ROV), which it recently acquired from Seatronics.

In addition, Green Marine will buy technology and equipment from Aberdeen’s Tritech, along with Sonardyne and Digital Edge Subsea from the UK, and international companies Norbit, Voyis and EIVA

The firm expects that the department will create three or four full-time jobs at its Stromness office, though this could increase as the department and equipment utilisation grow.

Managing director Jason Schofield said: “Green Marine has built a strong track record over many years with particular success in the offshore wind sector. The unique skills and experience we’ve developed during this period have put us in prime position to diversify in line with growing industry demand.

“While this entails an initial seven-figure capital investment, the longer-term company strategy is to continue investing and expanding way into the future.”

Schofield added that his business will “benefit from a strategic location in Orkney” as it has the second-largest offshore wind installed wind capacity on its doorstep.

The company boss said that the move marks a “significant growth opportunity for Green Marine UK and a vehicle to drive jobs and business expansion for many years to come”.

Green Marine estimated that the ‘service addressable market’ for subsea O&M services across UK offshore wind will be worth in excess of £270m by 2030.

Their analysis was guided by studies from Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) provided financial backing for the expansion. Green Marine UK expects to launch its subsea services department in late spring

Green Marine operations and technology director Myles Metson added: “Ultimately, this means we are not reliant on equipment availability or unknown personnel. Instead, we offer a single Green Marine team capable of reacting quickly and consistently to our clients’ requirements.

“We can ensure rapid mobilisation and reduced overheads during off periods. It also crucially relieves a major headache for our clients when reliant on a multitude of equipment, operators and expertise to deliver complex services.”

The firm has previously worked on Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, and Kincardine, once the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm.

Further projects include Moray East in the North Sea, Triton Knoll off the Lincolnshire coast and Greater Gabbard near Suffolk.