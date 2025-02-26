Green Marine UK makes seven-figure investment as it eyes offshore wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Green Marine UK makes seven-figure investment as it eyes offshore wind

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
26/02/2025, 3:53 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by Green Marine UKFrom left, Green Marine operations & technology director Myles Metson and managing director Jason Schofield.
From left, Green Marine operations & technology director Myles Metson and managing director Jason Schofield.

Orkney-based Green Marine UK will invest a seven-figure sum in a new subsea services department as it looks to secure a slice of the £270-million UK offshore wind opportunity.

The new division will offer various new services, including general visual inspection (GVI), 3D Survey incorporating real-time simultaneous localisation and mapping (SLAM) analysis, marine site characterisation and O&M monitoring with a focus on subsea cables, pipelines & offshore structures.

Green Marine UK’s expansion plans include buying subsea technology from companies such as Aberdeen-based company Rovtech.

This will see the company purchase Rovtech’s VALOR remotely operated vehicle (ROV), which it recently acquired from Seatronics.

In addition, Green Marine will buy technology and equipment from Aberdeen’s Tritech, along with Sonardyne and Digital Edge Subsea from the UK, and international companies Norbit, Voyis and EIVA

The firm expects that the department will create three or four full-time jobs at its Stromness office, though this could increase as the department and equipment utilisation grow.

Managing director Jason Schofield said: “Green Marine has built a strong track record over many years with particular success in the offshore wind sector. The unique skills and experience we’ve developed during this period have put us in prime position to diversify in line with growing industry demand.

“While this entails an initial seven-figure capital investment, the longer-term company strategy is to continue investing and expanding way into the future.”

Schofield added that his business will “benefit from a strategic location in Orkney” as it has the second-largest offshore wind installed wind capacity on its doorstep.

The company boss said that the move marks a “significant growth opportunity for Green Marine UK and a vehicle to drive jobs and business expansion for many years to come”.

Green Marine estimated that the ‘service addressable market’ for subsea O&M services across UK offshore wind will be worth in excess of £270m by 2030.

Their analysis was guided by studies from Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) provided financial backing for the expansion. Green Marine UK expects to launch its subsea services department in late spring

Green Marine operations and technology director Myles Metson added: “Ultimately, this means we are not reliant on equipment availability or unknown personnel. Instead, we offer a single Green Marine team capable of reacting quickly and consistently to our clients’ requirements.

“We can ensure rapid mobilisation and reduced overheads during off periods. It also crucially relieves a major headache for our clients when reliant on a multitude of equipment, operators and expertise to deliver complex services.”

The firm has previously worked on Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, and Kincardine, once the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm.

Further projects include Moray East in the North Sea, Triton Knoll off the Lincolnshire coast and Greater Gabbard near Suffolk.

Recommended for you