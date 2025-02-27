Aberdeenshire’s Subsea Micropiles secures £9.2m investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Aberdeenshire’s Subsea Micropiles secures £9.2m investment

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
27/02/2025, 12:01 am
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Supplied by Subsea Micropiles(l-r) Jimmy Williamson, executive director, net zero, Scottish National Investment Bank; Laura Fidao, investment director, net zero, Scottish National Investment Bank; Jon Machin, executive director, Subsea Micropiles; Derek Robertson, CEO and founder, Subsea Micropiles.
Banchory-based Subsea Micropiles has secured £9.2 million of investment for its technology that it expects will support around 100 jobs over the next five years.

The cash injection will also fund the company’s ambition to expand operations in Scotland.

The near £10m was fronted by the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) which committed £6.7m to the Aberdeenshire business.

A further £2.5m was pledged by Japan’s Marubeni to round out the investment which will support Subsea Micropiles’ plan to manufacture anchors for the offshore wind market.

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Subsea Micropiles, said: “There is so much potential in Scotland’s offshore wind market, and we are excited to play our part in the supply chain with our lower cost system that, critically, is less environmentally impactful.

“Our plan to manufacture anchors in Scotland will help reduce import requirements for key offshore components and our technology will give further flexibility and reliability to developers by using smaller and more readily available vessels along with remote seabed drilling systems.”

The Dublin-headquartered firm claims that its technology is less carbon-intensive than alternatives due to the use of smaller vessels.

The marine anchor system is designed for industrialisation, which will allow large offshore construction projects to be completed at lower cost, Subsea Micropiles claimed.

The firm added that the versatility of its technology, as it accounts for a wider range of load requirements and soil conditions, will drive investment in the offshore wind sector.

An additional benefit of its anchors requiring smaller vessels is a reduced impact on marine ecosystems due to less sound disturbance.

Laura Fidao, investment director at SNIB, commented: “Easing bottlenecks in the renewable energy supply chain is an essential part of delivering clean energy and driving Scotland’s international reputation in the sector.

“Subsea Micropiles’ technology aligns to our net zero and innovation missions as an impact-led investment bank.”

SNIB’s investment is part of the Scottish government’s commitment to invest up to £500m over five years into the nation’s offshore wind supply chain, announced in October 2023.

