Developers submit offshore consent application Cenos floating wind farm

Developers Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn have submitted the offshore consent application for their 1.35GW Cenos floating offshore wind farm.

Delivered as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round, the project will provide renewable power to the UK grid and to offshore oil and gas platforms in the UK North Sea.

The applications cover the offshore elements of the project proposals to construct and operate the floating offshore wind farm, along with the associated offshore transmission assets.

According to the application, Cenos will comprise up to 95 floating turbine units, each with a maximum height of 320m. These will be based around 190km from the coastline near Peterhead.

In addition, the project will use up to two offshore substations built on fixed-bottom jacket foundations.

The project’s 143 miles (230km) direct current export cable will connect the substations to shore, making landfall at Longhaven in Aberdeenshire.

In addition, Cenos will use up to 217 miles (350km) of inter-array cables, including 174 miles (280km) of buried, static cabling, and 43 miles (70km) of dynamic cabling.

Cenos project director Christopher Pearson said: “This is an important milestone in the development of the project and demonstration of the hard work and dedication from our collaborative Vårgrønn and Flotation Energy teams.

“We are taking the learnings and synergies gained from delivering our sister project Green Volt as we progress Cenos, enabling us to capitalise on our first-mover advantage to deliver this innovative and complex development at scale.”

Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn have seen recent success progressing their 560MW Green Volt floating offshore wind farm. This will be the first utility scale floating project in the world, and the largest once completed.

Pearson added: “Cenos is set to be one of the world’s largest floating offshore windfarms, strengthening Scotland and the UK’s position as a global leader in floating wind. It is expected to play a critical role in speeding up the energy transition, providing renewable power to the UK grid and offshore oil and gas platforms in the North Sea.

“Whilst we have already engaged with a range of stakeholders and the local community about the project, it is important that the application now undergoes a further round of consultation, with feedback invited now until 4 April 2025.”

Once commissioned, the developers expect the Cenos project to have an operational life of 35 years.