Developers submit offshore consent application Cenos floating wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Developers submit offshore consent application Cenos floating wind farm

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
27/02/2025, 1:00 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by Flotation EnergyA floating offshore wind turbine, like the kind Flotation Energy and Vargronn will use in their Cenos project.

Developers Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn have submitted the offshore consent application for their 1.35GW Cenos floating offshore wind farm.

Delivered as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round, the project will provide renewable power to the UK grid and to offshore oil and gas platforms in the UK North Sea.

The applications cover the offshore elements of the project proposals to construct and operate the floating offshore wind farm, along with the associated offshore transmission assets.

According to the application, Cenos will comprise up to 95 floating turbine units, each with a maximum height of 320m. These will be based around 190km from the coastline near Peterhead.

In addition, the project will use up to two offshore substations built on fixed-bottom jacket foundations.

The project’s 143 miles (230km) direct current export cable will connect the substations to shore, making landfall at Longhaven in Aberdeenshire.

In addition, Cenos will use up to 217 miles (350km) of inter-array cables, including 174 miles (280km) of buried, static cabling, and 43 miles (70km) of dynamic cabling.

Cenos project director Christopher Pearson said: “This is an important milestone in the development of the project and demonstration of the hard work and dedication from our collaborative Vårgrønn and Flotation Energy teams.

“We are taking the learnings and synergies gained from delivering our sister project Green Volt as we progress Cenos, enabling us to capitalise on our first-mover advantage to deliver this innovative and complex development at scale.”

Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn have seen recent success progressing their 560MW Green Volt floating offshore wind farm. This will be the first utility scale floating project in the world, and the largest once completed.

Pearson added: “Cenos is set to be one of the world’s largest floating offshore windfarms, strengthening Scotland and the UK’s position as a global leader in floating wind. It is expected to play a critical role in speeding up the energy transition, providing renewable power to the UK grid and offshore oil and gas platforms in the North Sea.

“Whilst we have already engaged with a range of stakeholders and the local community about the project, it is important that the application now undergoes a further round of consultation, with feedback invited now until 4 April 2025.”

Once commissioned, the developers expect the Cenos project to have an operational life of 35 years.

Recommended for you

Tags