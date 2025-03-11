Ocean Installer joins Cerulean Winds’ floating wind alliance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Ocean Installer joins Cerulean Winds’ floating wind alliance

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
11/03/2025, 7:00 am
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Supplied by Cerulean WindsCerulean INTOG
A visualisation of one of the Cerulean Winds floating offshore wind projects in the North Sea.

Ocean Installer is the latest business to join Cerulean Winds’ alliance of supply chain firms aimed at delivering a trio of floating wind projects in Scotland.

The marine construction and operations provider claims that its involvement “is vital to driving down cost of installation”.

The first project the group will turn its attention to is Aspen, located east of Aberdeen, which is set to deliver 1GW of power once fully operational.

Following this, the Cedar and Beech 1GW floating wind farms are to come later, with FID on the assets set to be taken this year.

Construction on the project is slated to start next year, with first power forecast for 2028.

Havfram Subsea managing director © Supplied by Big Partnership
Gregor Scott, UK managing director of Ocean Installer.

The offshore wind developer became the first winner of the Scottish government’s innovation and targeted oil and gas (INTOG) round to commit to a deployment port as it selected Ardersier in the Highlands for development.

Ocean Installer said it will work alongside Ardersier owner Haventus on dry storage of the structures, batched installation and quick connect/disconnect systems.

The company, alongside the port owners, aims to “optimise processes and create a convention for how future FLOW projects are installed.”

Dan Jackson, founding director of Cerulean Winds, said: “Using Ocean Installer’s capabilities, we believe we can develop a standardized process to cut installation costs and make floating offshore wind’s levelized cost of energy comparable to fixed offshore wind.”

© Supplied by Cerulean Winds
Dan Jackson, Co-Founder and Director, Cerulean Winds.

Cerulean Winds’ alliance is made up of oil and gas supply chain firms that aim to deliver the projects, including prime contractor NOV and operations and maintenance partner Bilfinger.

UK managing director of Ocean Installer Gregor Scott said: “It is another reminder of our commitment to using our specialist expertise and collaborative approach to unlock energy, in all its forms, from the global oceans.”

Jackson added: “For floating offshore wind to be successful in the North Sea we’ve got to use expertise and experience from the oil and gas sector to turbo-charge the speed of cost reduction – that is what Ocean Installer are bringing to our project.”

Recently, the Cerulean boss told Energy Voice that he believes offshore wind will deliver “higher quality jobs” than those created by the UK’s oil and gas sector in its early days.

He said the number of jobs created by his three floating wind projects will be “in the thousands”, as he committed to building his 300 turbine project “in Scotland”.

“If we build out floating wind in Scotland, we set up the supply chain for the industry to be developed for floating wind in Scotland,” he said.

Read Jackson’s full interview with Energy Voice here.

