West of Orkney wind farm secures Highland Council offshore approval

The Highland Council has given its approval to the offshore application for the 2GW West of Orkney wind farm.

The plan outlines how the proposed wind farm, which aims to install up to 125 turbines on fixed foundations around 18.5 miles (30km) off the west coast of Orkney and around 15.5 miles (25km) from the north Sutherland coast, will be constructed.

In addition, the application covers additional environmental information based on a two and a half years’ worth of survey data.

The offshore application is still awaiting a final decision, which will be made by Scottish Ministers following recommendations by the Marine Directorate Licensing Operations Team (MD-LOT).

West of Orkney wind farm development manager Jack Farnham said: “This paves the way to full offshore consent which, if secured, would enable us to enter into a forthcoming UK ‘contract for difference’ auction round – which is a vital step in the advancement of both the project and its supply chain.

“The West of Orkney wind farm is a major energy infrastructure scheme which can bring significant long-term economic benefits to the north of Scotland and beyond. We will continue to work on achieving the critical remaining project milestones in order to generate clean power by 2030.”

The West of Orkney wind farm is being developed by Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG).

As one of the leaders of the ScotWind cohort, it was the first among the projects to simultaneously submit both an offshore consent application to Scottish Ministers and an onshore planning application to the Highland Council in 2023.

In 2024, the Highland Council approved the project’s onshore plans, which outlined the underground cables and electrical infrastructure required to connect the wind farm to the national transmission network.

This included proposed cable landfalls on the north Caithness coast, a substation at Spittal in Caithness and the underground cables needed to connect it.

Construction of the project is slated to begin in 2027, with first power scheduled for 2030.