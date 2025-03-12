West of Orkney wind farm secures Highland Council offshore approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

West of Orkney wind farm secures Highland Council offshore approval

By Michael Behr
12/03/2025, 4:58 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
Offshore wind farm, Nicholas Doherty via Unsplash.
Offshore wind farm, Nicholas Doherty via Unsplash.

The Highland Council has given its approval to the offshore application for the 2GW West of Orkney wind farm.

The plan outlines how the proposed wind farm, which aims to install up to 125 turbines on fixed foundations around 18.5 miles (30km) off the west coast of Orkney and around 15.5 miles (25km) from the north Sutherland coast, will be constructed.

In addition, the application covers additional environmental information based on a two and a half years’ worth of survey data.

The offshore application is still awaiting a final decision, which will be made by Scottish Ministers following recommendations by the Marine Directorate Licensing Operations Team (MD-LOT).

West of Orkney wind farm development manager Jack Farnham said: “This paves the way to full offshore consent which, if secured, would enable us to enter into a forthcoming UK ‘contract for difference’ auction round – which is a vital step in the advancement of both the project and its supply chain.

“The West of Orkney wind farm is a major energy infrastructure scheme which can bring significant long-term economic benefits to the north of Scotland and beyond. We will continue to work on achieving the critical remaining project milestones in order to generate clean power by 2030.”

The West of Orkney wind farm is being developed by Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG).

As one of the leaders of the ScotWind cohort, it was the first among the projects to simultaneously submit both an offshore consent application to Scottish Ministers and an onshore planning application to the Highland Council in 2023.

In 2024, the Highland Council approved the project’s onshore plans, which outlined the underground cables and electrical infrastructure required to connect the wind farm to the national transmission network.

This included proposed cable landfalls on the north Caithness coast, a substation at Spittal in Caithness and the underground cables needed to connect it.

Construction of the project is slated to begin in 2027, with first power scheduled for 2030.

