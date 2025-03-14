Celtic Freeport officially launches in bid to bring investment to Southwest Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Celtic Freeport officially launches in bid to bring investment to Southwest Wales

By Anna Kachkova
14/03/2025, 6:58 am
© Supplied by Flotation EnergyA floating offshore wind turbine at the Kincardine windfarm off Aberdeen.
A floating offshore wind turbine at the Kincardine windfarm off Aberdeen.

The Celtic Freeport, spanning the ports at Milford Haven and Port Talbot in Southwest Wales, was officially launched on March 13.

The official launch follows the freeport opening for business in November 2024.

Freeports are areas created by the government to attract investment into certain regions of the country, supported by a range of tax breaks and customs exemptions for businesses within the freeport area and benefiting from port infrastructure.

The Celtic Freeport is one of 12 such freeports to be established across England, Wales and Scotland since 2022. It is a public-private consortium including Associated British Ports (ABP), Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire County Council and the Port of Milford Haven, as well as energy companies, renewables developers, industrial complexes, innovation assets, academic institutions and education providers.

In the Celtic Freeport’s case, it is supported by £26 million of UK government investment, subject to approval of its full business case. This is on top of both UK and Welsh government tax breaks offered to businesses within the freeport.

Stakeholders in the Celtic Freeport hope that it will create up to 11,500 skilled jobs and attract up to £8.4bn of investment, both from the public and private sectors, as well as adding a projected £8.1bn in economic value (GVA).

They describe the freeport’s vision as creating a “green investment and innovation corridor that will drive inward investment, skills development, and national decarbonisation”.

Projects at the freeport include clean energy developments, fuel terminals, a power station, heavy engineering and the steel industry across Southwest Wales.

There are also plans for the Celtic Freeport to support new manufacturing facilities and major port infrastructure upgrades to facilitate the roll-out of floating offshore wind (FLOW) in the Celtic Sea.

The announcement about the freeport’s launch pointed to FLOW in the Celtic Sea as being “key” to making the UK a “clean energy superpower” by 2030.

“The Celtic Freeport is taking significant strides forward with key milestones secured such as the planning consents for the LanzaTech’s sustainable aviation fuel production plants and RWE’s Pembroke Green Hydrogen plant, the launch of the Milford Haven CO2 Project, H2 Energy and Trafigura’s West Wales Hydrogen project securing a hydrogen CfD, Haush establishing a green energy HQ and their green hydrogen plant coming forward at Pembroke Dock and the approval of the wind turbine development to expand Dragon Energy’s Renewables Park,” stated the Celtic Freeport’s CEO, Luciana Ciubotariu.

“These Celtic Freeport partner initiatives, coupled with investments in battery energy storage by RWE and port infrastructure at Port Talbot, are accelerating South Wales’ reindustrialisation and driving a decarbonised economy rich in evolving and new industries,” she added.

