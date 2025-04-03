Octopus Energy takes 10% East Anglia One stake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Octopus Energy takes 10% East Anglia One stake

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
03/04/2025, 2:18 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by IberdrolaSeway 7 east anglia three
The East Anglia ONE wind farm.

Octopus Energy has taken a 10% stake in the 714MW East Anglia One offshore wind farm, based off the coast of Suffolk.

Octopus acquired the stake from Macquarie Asset Management for an undisclosed sum on behalf of Vector, Octopus’ offshore wind fund aimed at investing in fixed and floating offshore wind projects.

The deal marks Macquarie’s third sale of its stake in the project, having started holding 40% of the £2.5 billion project, with ScottishPower Renewables holding the rest.

It sold 20% of the project to the Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) in 2020 when the wind farm went into operations, followed by another 10% in 2024 to NTR on behalf of L&G NTR Clean Power and the Development Bank of Japan.

The deal is also Octopus Energy’s fourth investment in a UK offshore wind farm and its seventh in Europe.

In addition to East Anglia One, Octopus has stakes in the UK’s Hornsea One, Lincs and Walney Extension, along with Butendiek in Germany, and Borssele V and Borssele III & IV in the Netherlands.

The East Anglia deal builds upon the company’s $2bn of total offshore wind investments made last year.

The company has previously said it aims to invest £2bn in UK clean energy projects by 2030, with the East Anglia One deal contributing to this goal.

Octopus added that it is looking at the French market as it plans to enter the country’s offshore wind tender and develop a brand-new offshore wind farm in partnership with Skyborn Renewables.

Octopus Energy Generation CEO Zoisa North-Bond said: “Britain is blessed with strong winds and long coastlines – perfect conditions for offshore wind.

“The sector has become a vital pillar of our energy system over the past years, and this investment will help to turbocharge this clean technology further, bringing cheaper, greener power to people across the country.”

The East Anglia One wind farm is flanked by the East Anglia One North and East Anglia Two developments, the latter of which is not in operation as of yet.

The East Anglia cluster of wind projects is operated by ScottishPower Renewables and also includes the East Anglia Three development, which won government funding through a contract for difference (CfD) in the government’s latest Allocation Round.

