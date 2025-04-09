Corio parent company fails to fund buyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Corio parent company fails to fund buyer

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
09/04/2025, 7:11 am
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Supplied by UnsplashOffshore wind farm, Nicholas Doherty via Unsplash.
Offshore wind farm, Nicholas Doherty via Unsplash.

Corio Generation’s parent company, Macquarie, is struggling to find a buyer amid global market turbulence, sources have said.

The investment firm has called off the sale of its business that has a stake in the West of Orkney Windfarm due to a lack of interest from buyers, prompting a “restructure of the organisation”.

This was initially reported by Reuters, which spoke to two people familiar with the situation who claimed the decision came as a result of Donald Trump’s anti-wind views.

As part of a raft of executive orders made following his inauguration, Trump suspended leasing for new offshore wind developments.

“We’re not going to do the wind thing. Big, ugly windmills. They ruin your neighbourhood,” Trump commented upon entering office for the second time.

Corio is partnered in the West of Orkney Windfarm with TotalEnergies and Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG).

The 2GW project received local council approval last month for its plans to install up to 125 turbines on fixed foundations around 18.5 miles off the west coast of Orkney and around 15.5 miles from the north Sutherland coast.

The firm saw its CEO, Jonathan Cole, stepped away from the company in January as he looked to “take a long break and spend time with family and friends and then decide on what to do next.”

The business has previously shared ambitions to invest $50 billion in offshore wind in the coming years.

Corio has previously been reported as having a 25 gigawatt (GW) pipeline of offshore wind projects spanning Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.

A Corio Spokesperson said: “Given challenging market conditions in the offshore wind sector, Corio Generation is refocusing its global operations to prioritise the development of a smaller portfolio of projects which have the clearest route through to construction.”

The spokesperson added: “This will also require a restructure of the organisation to reflect that change in strategy. We are discussing this with our project partners and staff who may be affected by these changes.”

