OEG bags East Anglia Three vessel contract

ScottishPower Renewables has awarded a charter agreement to Aberdeen-headquartered OEG Group to help develop the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm.

In addition, Caister-based NR Marine Services also received a deal to provide ships for the project.

Combined, both companies’ agreements are worth more than £16 million, with the vessels operating out of the port of Lowestoft.

OEG will provide support vessels as part of the construction of the 1.4GW project, which is due to come into operation next year.

These include the support vessel Tess, which will carry out guard operations at the wind farm site.

Thanks to its design and capabilities, the Tess can stay out at sea for longer periods, making it the suitable for East Anglia Three’s needs.

© Supplied by ScottishPower Renewa

OEG business development director George Moore said it has worked on the project for a number of years during the offshore wind farm’s construction phase.

He added: “Having supported ScottishPower Renewables for a number of years now, OEG has been able to establish firm roots in the region, and this contract further strengthens our commitment to the East of England.

“It is a source of great pride here at OEG that our collaboration with ScottishPower Renewables continues to flourish as our shared commitment to developing a truly robust local supply chain endures. We now look forward to delivering a safe and efficient project.”

OEG was recently acquired by US fund manager Apollo as part of $1 billion deal, with the transaction expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

NR Marine Services vessels on the job include two crew transfer vessels (CTVs) – NR Rebellion and NR Hunter – with the Typhoon Class Rebellion taking to the water from April, and the Storm Class Hunter following later in the year.

ScottishPower Renewables managing director for offshore Ross Ovens said: “These charter agreements are testament to how the East of England can service the offshore wind industry – not just here in the UK, but right across the globe.”