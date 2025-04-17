OEG bags East Anglia Three vessel contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

OEG bags East Anglia Three vessel contract

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
17/04/2025, 2:18 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by ScottishPower RenewaOEG's support vessel Tess.
OEG's support vessel Tess.

ScottishPower Renewables has awarded a charter agreement to Aberdeen-headquartered OEG Group to help develop the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm.

In addition, Caister-based NR Marine Services also received a deal to provide ships for the project.

Combined, both companies’ agreements are worth more than £16 million, with the vessels operating out of the port of Lowestoft.

OEG will provide support vessels as part of the construction of the 1.4GW project, which is due to come into operation next year.

These include the support vessel Tess, which will carry out guard operations at the wind farm site.

Thanks to its design and capabilities, the Tess can stay out at sea for longer periods, making it the suitable for East Anglia Three’s needs.

NR Marine Services' crew transfer vessel NR Rebellion. © Supplied by ScottishPower Renewa
NR Marine Services’ crew transfer vessel NR Rebellion.

OEG business development director George Moore said it has worked on the project for a number of years during the offshore wind farm’s construction phase.

He added: “Having supported ScottishPower Renewables for a number of years now, OEG has been able to establish firm roots in the region, and this contract further strengthens our commitment to the East of England.

“It is a source of great pride here at OEG that our collaboration with ScottishPower Renewables continues to flourish as our shared commitment to developing a truly robust local supply chain endures. We now look forward to delivering a safe and efficient project.”

OEG was recently acquired by US fund manager Apollo as part of $1 billion deal, with the transaction expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

NR Marine Services vessels on the job include two crew transfer vessels (CTVs) – NR Rebellion and NR Hunter – with the Typhoon Class Rebellion taking to the water from April, and the Storm Class Hunter following later in the year.

ScottishPower Renewables managing director for offshore Ross Ovens said: “These charter agreements are testament to how the East of England can service the offshore wind industry – not just here in the UK, but right across the globe.”

