ScottishPower installs first East Anglia Three monopile

ScottishPower has begun construction of the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm with the installation of the project’s first foundation.

The monopile stands at 275 feet (83.89m) tall, and 35 feet (10.6m) in diameter and weighs 1,800 tonnes, representing a new offshore wind industry record – becoming the largest installed to date from a jack-up vessel in Europe.

The monopile – manufactured by joint venture Navantia Seanergies Windar Renovables (JVNW) – was installed by the Seaway Ventus jack-up installation vessel.

ScottishPower Renewables CEO Charlie Jordan said the installation “represents a mammoth feat of engineering, skill and a huge amount of work. We’re talking an incredible 1,800 tonnes of steel, safely and securely lifted and then precisely placed in the exact spot in an area the size of almost 43,000 football pitches. We’ve never built anything of this scale before!”

The monopile is the first of 95 being manufactured for the 1.4GW wind farm – the biggest in the ScottishPower and Iberdrola portfolios. JVNW is fabricating 45 of the 95 foundations for the project, with the remaining 50 being manufactured by Haizea.

Each of the 95 monopiles will be between 220 feet and 278 feet (67-85m) in length, and weigh between 1,200 and 1,800 tonnes, and will support 95 14.7MW Siemens Gamesa turbines

The first of the 95 transition pieces – produced by Windar Renovables – has also been installed, with each 65 feet (20m) in height, 26 feet (8m) in diameter and weighing more than 400 tonnes.

Seaway7 is installing all of the East Anglia Three monopiles and transition pieces.

To achieve this, the Seaway Ventus jack-up vessel has been fitted with a custom-built mission equipment spread that was designed, fabricated, and installed in under two years to meet the project schedule and performance requirements.

“East Anglia THREE will be the biggest-ever windfarm across the whole of the Iberdrola group and the second largest in the world when it comes into operation,” Jordan added.

“To visibly see it starting to take shape in the North Sea is a real milestone moment and definitely something to be proud of. This project is a fantastic example of how we’re generating more secure, green electricity for the UK; investing in the country’s clean energy future; and supporting jobs and opportunities for decades to come.”

The installation of all 95 turbines is expected to be completed by early 2026.