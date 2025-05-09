Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

RWE, SSE and Equinor benefit from Crown Estate’s 4.7 GW offshore wind expansion

May 9th 2025, 3:22 pm
3 min read
Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.© Supplied by SSE
Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

The Crown Estate (TCE) will proceed with an expansion programme to add 4.7 GW of offshore wind capacity across seven projects in England and Wales.

The TCE announcement comes just days after Danish developer Ørsted announced it would discontinue construction of its massive 2.4 GW Hornsea 4 project.

Ørsted’s decision has put pressure on the Labour government, which is relying on a massive expansion of offshore wind capacity to meet its clean power by 2030 target.

TCE said amending the existing seabed rights across the fixed-bottom offshore wind projects could generate enough energy to power four million homes.

All seven projects have existing grid connections and infrastructure, which will enable “swift deployment”, TCE added.

The projects include five developments in English waters in the North Sea and one off the coast of northern Wales in the East Irish Sea.

TCE managing director Gus Jaspert said delivering the capacity increase programme will help to “further decrease the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels”.

“Our purpose is to create lasting and shared prosperity for the nation,” Jaspert said.

The Sheringham Shoal wind farm is near the Dudgeon project
The Equinor-operated Sheringham Shoal off the coast of North Norfolk.

“Offshore wind enables us to do that as a driver of economic growth through jobs creation and supply chain development.”

TCE said it undertook an extensive assessment of potential environmental impacts to marine habitats and species, and recommended the programme should proceed “on the basis of a derogation”.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband agreed to this recommendation, TCE said, with compensation measures set to address any adverse environmental impacts.

“Balancing the needs of energy and nature is an important responsibility we carefully consider, and we’re confident in the environmental compensation measures which will accompany the delivery of the programme,” Jaspert said.

Offshore wind capacity increase

German firm RWE will be among the main benefactors of the capacity increase, which is spread across six projects in English waters and one off the coast of north Wales.

RWE will see capacity increases to its Awel y Môr project in Wales as well as its North Falls, Five Estuaries and Rampion 2 projects.

RWE holds varying stakes in each of the four projects alongside firms including Stadtwerke München, SSE Renewables, Sumitomo and Macquarie.

SSE will also benefit from expansions to its Dogger Bank D project, which it is developing alongside Norwegian firm Equinor.

Equinor will also see a boost to its Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal extension projects.

Equinor currently owns 100% of the Sheringham Shoal project and holds a 35% stake in Dudgeon alongside Emirati state-owned firm Masdar (35%) and China Resources Power (30%).

Offshore wind sector welcomes boost

The UK’s offshore wind sector welcomed the capacity increase across the seven projects.

RenewableUK offshore wind environment and consents co-programme manager Kat Route-Stephens said the decision was a “great step forwards” to achieving the UK government’s clean power by 2030 goal.

“This decision was only possible after a long and detailed assessment of the effects this increase could have on marine wildlife and ensuring suitable measures can be put in place by the offshore wind industry to address these impacts,” she said.

“We work closely with the government, The Crown Estate and nature conservation bodies to safeguard our precious marine biodiversity while strengthening the UK’s energy security”.

Tags