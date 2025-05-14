High voltage sub-sea cable factory planned for Port of Tyne

Plans for a £900m sub-sea cable factory in Tyneside have been announced, with hopes the investment could generate at least 1,500 jobs.

LS Eco Advanced Cables (LSEAC) has launched a five-week public consultation on its proposals to develop the cable facility, which will dramatically alter the local landscape with a 200-metre tall tower – more than twice the height of Parliament’s Elizabeth Tower.

The public consultation is taking place before the company submits its final planning application to South Tyneside Council later this year.

The factory will manufacture high-voltage cables designed to transport energy generated by offshore wind to UK shores. LSEAC says total investment is expected to be around £923m.

LSEAC hopes to create 500 direct jobs through the new facility, as well as supporting a further 1,000 in the wider supply chain. The Port of Tyne will work with LSEAC, the North East Combined Authority (NECA), and local schools and colleges to provide training in the skills needed in order to ensure those roles are secured by local people.

North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, who leads NECA said: “We are leading the way to bring this incredible new facility to our region, and with it thousands of new jobs. LS Eco Advanced Cables will truly establish North East England as the home of the green energy revolution while also supporting the nation’s drive for energy security.”

Regarding the scale and stature of the plant compared to the local landscape, Ms McGuinness says it will be “a new industrial icon – a symbol of our ambition on a global scale to compare with the Swan Hunter cranes that once overlooked the Tyne.”

A new industrial icon

Swan Hunter built ships on the banks of the Tyne between 1880 and 2006, although most of its construction operations had ceased in the 1980s.

“This is a hugely exciting project for the region and shows we are building for the future,” she adds. “That we are the home of green energy, and that we are open for business with the world.”

LS Eco Advanced Cables director Sangdon Lee said: “At a time when the UK is moving ever-more-quickly to decarbonising its energy supply, now more than ever there is a huge need for the infrastructure underpinning that transition.

“We’re delighted as a joint venture to be proposing this facility for a sub-sea cable development – but we must make it sure it works for the local community. That’s why we deeply value the input of everyone in the area to this consultation and encourage people to share their views and shape the future of this project.”

Port of Tyne chief executive Matt Beeton said the plans represent “a huge generational employment opportunity for people in the North East,” and that it “complements the region’s already impressive advanced manufacturing sector.

“It demonstrates the ability of the region to attract significant international investors to support the clean energy transition, with the Port of Tyne at its heart.”

LSEAC is part of Global Interconnection Group, which had initially planned to base operations for a similar project at the former Redcar steelworks at Teesworks. They cancelled those plans in 2023 after allegations of cronyism and corruption relating to land deals at the site, which have seen two businessmen make over £150m from investments made by the public purse.

Although a government investigation found no evidence of corruption, serious concerns were raised over governance, and the Tees Valley Combined Authority has since been served a best value notice because of concerns relating to value for money.