High voltage sub-sea cable factory planned for Port of Tyne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

High voltage sub-sea cable factory planned for Port of Tyne

May 14th 2025, 9:59 am
3 min read
Post Thumbnail© Supplied by LS Eco Advanced Cabl

Leigh Jones

Plans for a £900m sub-sea cable factory in Tyneside have been announced, with hopes the investment could generate at least 1,500 jobs.

LS Eco Advanced Cables (LSEAC) has launched a five-week public consultation on its proposals to develop the cable facility, which will dramatically alter the local landscape with a 200-metre tall tower – more than twice the height of Parliament’s Elizabeth Tower.

The public consultation is taking place before the company submits its final planning application to South Tyneside Council later this year.

The factory will manufacture high-voltage cables designed to transport energy generated by offshore wind to UK shores. LSEAC says total investment is expected to be around £923m.

LSEAC hopes to create 500 direct jobs through the new facility, as well as supporting a further 1,000 in the wider supply chain. The Port of Tyne will work with LSEAC, the North East Combined Authority (NECA), and local schools and colleges to provide training in the skills needed in order to ensure those roles are secured by local people.

North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, who leads NECA said: “We are leading the way to bring this incredible new facility to our region, and with it thousands of new jobs. LS Eco Advanced Cables will truly establish North East England as the home of the green energy revolution while also supporting the nation’s drive for energy security.”

Regarding the scale and stature of the plant compared to the local landscape, Ms McGuinness says it will be “a new industrial icon – a symbol of our ambition on a global scale to compare with the Swan Hunter cranes that once overlooked the Tyne.”

A new industrial icon

Swan Hunter built ships on the banks of the Tyne between 1880 and 2006, although most of its construction operations had ceased in the 1980s.

“This is a hugely exciting project for the region and shows we are building for the future,” she adds. “That we are the home of green energy, and that we are open for business with the world.”

LS Eco Advanced Cables director Sangdon Lee said: “At a time when the UK is moving ever-more-quickly to decarbonising its energy supply, now more than ever there is a huge need for the infrastructure underpinning that transition.

“We’re delighted as a joint venture to be proposing this facility for a sub-sea cable development – but we must make it sure it works for the local community. That’s why we deeply value the input of everyone in the area to this consultation and encourage people to share their views and shape the future of this project.”

Port of Tyne chief executive Matt Beeton said the plans represent “a huge generational employment opportunity for people in the North East,” and that it “complements the region’s already impressive advanced manufacturing sector.

“It demonstrates the ability of the region to attract significant international investors to support the clean energy transition, with the Port of Tyne at its heart.”

LSEAC is part of Global Interconnection Group, which had initially planned to base operations for a similar project at the former Redcar steelworks at Teesworks. They cancelled those plans in 2023 after allegations of cronyism and corruption relating to land deals at the site, which have seen two businessmen make over £150m from investments made by the public purse.

Although a government investigation found no evidence of corruption, serious concerns were raised over governance, and the Tees Valley Combined Authority has since been served a best value notice because of concerns relating to value for money.

Tags