Haventus, the owner of the Ardersier Port on the Moray Firth, has developed a new method to integrate and launch floating offshore wind turbines in partnership with Sarens PSG

The heavy-lift solution aims to enable safe on-land integration of turbines and floating platforms, and to launch them into to the harbour.

According to Haventus, it will help remove some of the operational, safety, logistical and engineering complexity that comes with storage and integration activities.

In addition, it will help drive down costs and accelerating floating wind deployment by simplifying transport and installation requirements and shortening supply chains.

Haventus chief executive Lewis Gillies said: “Industrialisation, innovation and scale are critical to creating meaningful employment and to driving down the cost of floating offshore wind to parity with fixed offshore wind, if not lower.

“These factors will put Scotland and the UK at the global forefront of FLOW. This heavy-lift solution, developed with Sarens PSG, is a radical departure from conventional practice; it will substantially reduce the cost of floating wind which ultimately can help reduce all of our electricity bills.”

Ardersier Port

Haventus has been redeveloping Ardersier Port, a former McDermotts oil and gas yard, into an energy transition facility (ETF).

Having been used in the 1970s and 1980s to build oil and gas platforms, the original facility closed its doors in 2001.

Quantum Capital Group pledged £300 million in 2023 to help the project, with both the Scottish National Investment Bank and UK Infrastructure Bank providing £50m each in credit facilities.

The redevelopment aims to turn Ardersier port into a “nationally significant” infrastructure facility to support industrial-scale deployment of fixed and floating offshore wind.

Haventus seeks to capitalise on the 28GW ScotWind projects and the UK’s wider ambition of 50GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Recently offshore wind developer Cerulean Winds chose Ardersier for as the hub for its 1GW Aspen floating wind farm in the Central North Sea,

The Ardersier ETF, at a current developable land area of 350 acres, with proposals to extend to around 500 acres, is one of the few European facilities large enough to provide a land-based solution for these activities.

Work on the facility is scheduled for completion this year.

Invergordon-based Sarens PSG was previously brought in to support work to build the port’s quay walls, which was completed last-year.

The company deployed a fleet of vehicles including eight crawler cranes to install the front quay and rear anchor walls.

Sarens PSG managing director Steve Clark added: “This is potentially a game-changing step for floating offshore wind. Industrial-scale deployment demands industrial-scale solutions and this partnership with Haventus can deliver exactly that.

“By executing all heavy lifting operations whilst the floater is still onshore, we’re enabling fully integrated wind turbines to be assembled and launched safely, efficiently, and independent of marine weather delays. This can be a milestone for Ardersier, with positive implications for the wider offshore wind industry.”