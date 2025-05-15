Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Haventus, Sarens PSG develop floating wind lift solution for use at Ardersier

May 15th 2025, 6:58 am
2 min read
Work building the quay walls at Ardersier Port© Supplied by Sarens PSG
Work building the quay walls at Ardersier Port.
Michael Behr

Michael Behr

Haventus, the owner of the Ardersier Port on the Moray Firth, has developed a new method to integrate and launch floating offshore wind turbines in partnership with Sarens PSG

The heavy-lift solution aims to enable safe on-land integration of turbines and floating platforms, and to launch them into to the harbour.

According to Haventus, it will help remove some of the operational, safety, logistical and engineering complexity that comes with storage and integration activities.

In addition, it will help drive down costs and accelerating floating wind deployment by simplifying transport and installation requirements and shortening supply chains.

Haventus chief executive Lewis Gillies said: “Industrialisation, innovation and scale are critical to creating meaningful employment and to driving down the cost of floating offshore wind to parity with fixed offshore wind, if not lower.

“These factors will put Scotland and the UK at the global forefront of FLOW. This heavy-lift solution, developed with Sarens PSG, is a radical departure from conventional practice; it will substantially reduce the cost of floating wind which ultimately can help reduce all of our electricity bills.”

Ardersier Port

Haventus has been redeveloping Ardersier Port, a former McDermotts oil and gas yard, into an energy transition facility (ETF).

Having been used in the 1970s and 1980s to build oil and gas platforms, the original facility closed its doors in 2001.

Quantum Capital Group pledged £300 million in 2023 to help the project, with both the Scottish National Investment Bank and UK Infrastructure Bank providing £50m each in credit facilities.

The redevelopment aims to turn Ardersier port into a “nationally significant” infrastructure facility to support industrial-scale deployment of fixed and floating offshore wind.

Haventus seeks to capitalise on the 28GW ScotWind projects and the UK’s wider ambition of 50GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Recently offshore wind developer Cerulean Winds chose Ardersier for as the hub for its 1GW Aspen floating wind farm in the Central North Sea,

The Ardersier ETF, at a current developable land area of 350 acres, with proposals to extend to around 500 acres, is one of the few European facilities large enough to provide a land-based solution for these activities.

Work on the facility is scheduled for completion this year.

Invergordon-based Sarens PSG was previously brought in to support work to build the port’s quay walls, which was completed last-year.

The company deployed a fleet of vehicles including eight crawler cranes to install the front quay and rear anchor walls.

Sarens PSG managing director Steve Clark added: “This is potentially a game-changing step for floating offshore wind. Industrial-scale deployment demands industrial-scale solutions and this partnership with Haventus can deliver exactly that.

“By executing all heavy lifting operations whilst the floater is still onshore, we’re enabling fully integrated wind turbines to be assembled and launched safely, efficiently, and independent of marine weather delays. This can be a milestone for Ardersier, with positive implications for the wider offshore wind industry.”

