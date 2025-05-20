Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Transmission charging adds £1bn to Scottish offshore wind farm costs

May 20th 2025, 4:56 pm
3 min read
The final wind turbine going up at Ocean Winds Moray West offshore wind farm.© Supplied by Ocean Winds
The final wind turbine going up at Ocean Winds Moray West offshore wind farm.
Michael Behr

Michael Behr

Transmission charging is making Scottish offshore wind farms £1 billion more expensive than their English counterpart.

A report from Aurora Energy Research found that the potential changes, currently being considered by the UK government, would add the £1bn figure to a 1GW wind farm over the course of its operating life.

The report added that reforming the transmission charging model could save billpayers £16bn and protect investments in offshore wind projects.

Transmission charging is a levy placed on generators, having originally been designed to incentivise building asset near major cities in England.

However, Scotland is looking to build over 45GW of offshore wind in the country’s waters, driven through the ScotWind and INTOG leasing rounds. Transmission charging is now effectively penalising generation in these areas.

Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack said: “Scotland’s abundant natural resources should make it the home of the UK’s biggest and most productive renewable energy projects but our outdated transmission charging rules, designed over 30 years ago, are unbalancing how the modern-day electricity network should be paid for which is negatively impacting the development of major sites.

“These charges are both volatile and unpredictable, unfairly penalising Scottish projects by tens of millions of pounds every year.”

Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack. © Supplied by Scottish Renewables
Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack.

She added that the UK government cannot meet its 2030 clean power targets without Scottish offshore wind.

Instead, she urged the UK government and Ofgem to implement a cap and floor model for transmission charging that alleviates these costs and keeps projects on track.

“Delivering this meaningful reform will provide a stable, investment-friendly environment – one that protects the clean power projects vital to creating green jobs at scale and delivering a secure, sustainable energy system for the future,” Mack said.

Transmission charging reforms

According to the report, transmission charging pushes up prices for billpayers. Under the current contract for difference (CfD) model, all projects bidding into an auction receive the same price.

With Scottish projects having to factor transmission charges into their bids, pushing up the price, southern projects, which are unaffected by transmission charges, still receive the same price – effectively subsidising them.

However, an Ofgem decision to back a reform proposal – known as CMP444 WACM 1 – would save billpayers £16.2bn between 2028-2050, according to the data, which reduces Scottish transmission charges by 59% and mitigates subsidies.

If the UK government doesn’t intervene, the report warned that Northern Scotland transmission charges are expected to climb by 100% within five years.

The report was commissioned by Ocean Winds, Scotland’s largest wind operator, Northland Power, which is developing the 1.5GW floating Havbredey and 900 MW Spiorad na Mara projects in the Outer Hebrides, and Offshore Wind Power, backed by TotalEnergies, Corio and RIDG, which is building the 2GW West of Orkney Windfarm.

Ocean Winds UK country manager Adam Morrison said: “The magnitude and volatility of transmission charges are harming existing Scottish projects and undermining investments which will be vital for Clean Power and Net Zero ambitions.

“Amid a rapidly changing energy market, the UK has to reckon with the fact that the charging methodology is broken as it is pulled in directions it was never designed to go.

“Most importantly, the system bares a hidden cost to billpayers of billions of pounds of unnecessary subsidies for projects not burdened by these locational prices.

“We need a reformed market for the UK which protects investment, and in turn the clean power projects which will generate green jobs at scale for our future energy system.”

