The worrying familiarity of human factors issues in offshore wind

Human factors (HF) issues are very familiar territory in the North Sea energy industry, at least in oil and gas, where it took the world’s worst offshore disaster – Piper Alpha – to shake Big Oil’s safety complacency.

A critical element of the huge changes that were implemented was how the workforce was treated – usefully packaged as HF.

Internationally accredited registrar and classification society DNV’s description is succinct: “HF is concerned with enabling safe and efficient operations by optimising human performance in daily operations and in the face of major accident.”

Robert Gordon University (RGU) has played its role in researching HF across various sectors, including oil and gas, and now offshore wind.

The work has largely been pioneered by Professor Rhona Flin, but with Dr Ruby Roberts increasingly taking the lead with wind.

They collaborate in RGU’s latest energy-related HF output: ‘HF in onshore and offshore wind: a scoping review’.

Readjusting the focus on incident data

In a nutshell, the paper says: “A safe, healthy and competent workforce in the wind power industry is essential for meeting climate goals and energy needs.

“Wind technicians conduct critical tasks on wind turbines, often in remote, hazardous environments in onshore and offshore locations.

“However, industry incident data indicate safety concerns in relation to operations and maintenance work.

“Despite behavioural issues significantly contributing to these wind incidents, the limited HF research in the wind sector typically focuses on design and physiology.”

There is a worrying familiarity to much of what Roberts and Flin have drawn together for anyone familiar with North Sea oil long-term; it broadly reflects the state of the North Sea oil and gas industry pre-Piper Alpha.

Except that there probably can never be an offshore wind disaster of such a scale because of the widely distributed nature of the turbines; the fact that transformer platforms are unmanned, and the skinny workforce is largely homed aboard modest mother vessels. Like oil and gas, construction vessels come and go.

While there is a lot to fix within the industry, Roberts and Flin record that “safety culture has begun to be recognised by key industry bodies as an important health and safety management approach”.

It is noted in the RGU study that longer contracts provide the opportunity to foster a positive safety culture, and the operations and maintenance work often involves smaller, self-managed teams.

“This can make it a challenge for managers to encourage positive safety behaviours in the workforce, particularly when faced with time pressures and high workload.”

Offshore workers ‘justifiably fearful’

Roberts and Flin warn that, despite safety culture progress, the wind industry’s equivalent of “Not Required Back” in the oil and gas industry is apparently being practised by some employers.

Citing research by Mentes and Turan – 2019, the paper warns: “Concerns regarding a non-reporting culture in wind have been raised.

“A stakeholder webinar highlighted safety concerns of UK wind workers regarding the extent to which safety is prioritised and the impact of increasing workloads on safety and the wider safety culture in the wind industry.”

Picking up on the same webinar, other researchers pointed out: “Several speakers flagged concerns regarding workers’ ability to speak up and report safety concerns for fear of reprisals, and that this may in some cases be perpetuated by a blame or not-required-back culture.”

According to Roberts, workers in some cases are justifiably fearful.

She said: “If you report a problem, what’s going to happen?

“Is anybody going to do anything about this for a start and so is there really any point in my saying anything?

“But also, could this have some consequence to my contract?

“Not all the contracts are particularly long. Some are in a more precarious contracting situation than others and, at the end of the day, we all have bills to pay.”

Drawing on three citations, the RGU paper records: “There are recommendations that the wind industry would benefit from developing a ‘just culture’ in which discussion and reporting of incidents and injuries, particularly concerns of fatigue, seasickness, and MSD symptoms, is open and without the fear of repercussions.”

Getting to grips with Human Factors

One of the qualities that sets industrial psychologist Roberts apart from the wider wind researchers crowd is that she has been up close and personal with Big Oil, notably via a three-year project whilst at Aberdeen University and which was funded by Maersk Drilling.

So far, she has logged a decade of HF and organisational research and, in 2023, was awarded a Chancellor’s Fellowship at RGU specifically to look at how safety and training in the renewables sector could be supported using approaches and methods that had been successful in other industries.

“One of the first things that we all do when trying to understand a problem is go find out what others have done,” says Roberts.

“That in a sense is what our scoping review paper has been about – an attempt to understand what are the relevant HF; what knowledge already exists in the sector from research, and what might the factors be that influence workers.

“What we know is that some topics have been particularly well researched, and there are people in the UK who are doing this. But it’s in a very specialist way. For example, sea sickness.

Roberts added that she “thought that there would be more on”seasickness when she began exploring the issue.

“And that was really the background to the scoping review … pulling everything we know today together,” she continued.

“I’m not suggesting that we expected them to be vastly different or unexpected from other sectors, but what we wanted to do was to provide an initial picture or outline as a starting point from which we could move forward. Whether it’s my own research or people working (directly) in the wind sector.”

A scoping study is a trawl of what’s out there and hopefully will yield a good haul for sorting through, categorising and so-forth.

In Roberts’ case, she wanted to gather relatively disparate knowledge available within the wind industry and sort it into ‘digestible chunks’.

“Not just for people like myself or other researchers, it’s much more important for those who are actually working in the industry to be able to digest often quite academic information.”

Understanding life in offshore wind

There’s the question of how the people themselves actually work. Offshore, it’s mostly in very small teams, quite the opposite of the oil and gas industry, where even today, manning densities are significantly higher than for wind.

It’s supposed to involve management, especially safety leadership. It’s been tough enough to get it to work in the oil and gas industry, but what about offshore wind, where there are no sizeable workforce concentrations in any one location, not even during new project construction and despite the now massive scale of the industry.

“There are a couple of things that I would flag,” says Roberts.

“First is that it’s not just that there’s not very much information (data) out there, but what there is tells us something interesting.”

Touching on remote hazardous locations, the RGU scholar added: “This means that those working on the turbines must be highly skilled and know exactly what they’re doing.

“They’re going to have to work as (small) teams. But those teams are always changing and, if someone is tired and perhaps also feeling nauseous or seasick.

“We also found that, compared to other energy sub-sectors or other maritime contexts, there is a lot less paperwork and discussion around such factors than I had expected.

“Also, when we were collating the information, there was considerable awareness variation.”

For example, with seasickness, you could go to a wind conference and talk to people about HF, and they will pick up on these types of things.

Ladder access and seasickness in offshore wind

But when it comes to less covered areas, stuff less touched on, guidelines tend towards the ‘you need to be aware of these factors’ rather than what may be exepted, which would be guidelines on how to, for example, support positive safety culture; and for management to actively engage and communicate safety in terms of wider activities and priorities.

“That for me was quite surprising,” Roberts added.

The first year of Roberts’ Chancellor’s Fellowship was about trying to meet people and understand how the wind sector worked and how it differed when compared with her prior experience of working in oil and gas, including at Maersk Drilling.

She found that some people were open and enthusiastic; others were less so. But since ‘HF in onshore and offshore wind: a scoping review’ was published, a lot more interest in the subject of HF in offshore wind has been shown.

© Supplied by Big Partnership

“Leaving room for the scoping paper, we set up a number of online workshops that brought people working in wind together from all over the globe; to discover if they were aware of HF and, if so, what was their experience and how could they better cooperate with one another in the future,” said Roberts.

“Is it seasickness affecting frontline workers, especially the windfarm technicians, or is it more to do with fatigue, or is it to do with the way in which turbines are designed, including the subject of ladder access?

“We had really good turnouts for the workshops; not just from people working in the UK but also others working in Europe, the US … a much larger response than for previous papers.”

So, does this signal growing concern within the industry as the turbine population, especially in the North Sea, rockets?

Roberts reckons “Yes!”

Moving the dial on offshore wind safety

Maybe attitudes to safety are somehow changing, though that’s not necessarily universal. However, her experience is that the dial is shifting.

In the case of oil and gas, the North Sea set the gold standard for others to follow if they so wished. And a portfolio of standards was eventually drawn together by the IOGP (International Oil & Gas Producers Association).

But it took the Piper Alpha disaster of 1968, the resultant Cullen Report and several years beyond before often reluctant and distinctly variable change spanning more than 20 years got underway.

The wind industry has GWEC (Global Wind Energy Council), which covers the entire industry in principle; and GWO (Global Wind Organisation), which is focused on safety training for wind turbine technicians.

Neither gets more than the briefest of mentions in the RGU HF paper. In the case of the GWO, this might surprise some in the wind industry, as Roberts is currently working with the organisation.

Last February, GWO and Roberts kicked off a year-long collaboration designed to deliver insights on how to improve the current understanding of HF in wind and wind training practices.

Long-serving technicians could ‘anchor a deeper understanding’

However, might it be possible that offshore wind technicians who stick at their jobs despite battling sea sickness and ladder fatigue, gain promotion and eventually take jobs on terra-firma, stepping into management roles, could help anchor a deeper understanding of HF than is currently the case within Big Wind?

Get it right, and current attrition among the OWTs who have had enough could perhaps be reduced too.

Roberts: “I’m not aware of any reports that follow the underlying reasons as to why people move in and out of the sector.”

This is not surprising, as when people leave a job, they are not often asked why they left.

“I suspect there is a whole slew of things going on that will determine whether or not a person stays in the sector. Seasickness, fatigue, workload, environmental conditions will I feel all have a big impact,” said Roberts.

“I also suspect that a big part of anybody’s job is how well they mesh together with those who they work with every day. It comes down to ‘Do I trust you, do I respect you, can I rely on you to do your job well.’”