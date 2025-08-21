ScottishPower Renewables has installed the jacket foundation for its massive East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm’s converter station.

Weighing in at around 3,700 tonnes and standing 193 feet (59 metres) high, the four-legged jacket foundation sits in water 120 feet deep (36 metres) and 43 miles (69 km) off the Suffolk coast in the southern North Sea.

Heerema Marine Contractors installed the jacket using its SSCV Sleipnir, with the tugs Bylgia, Skandi Handler and EEMS Wrangler, along with guard vessel Tess, providing support.

East Anglia THREE project director Pedro Fernandez said: “The offshore construction programme for East Anglia THREE is the biggest feat of engineering we’ve ever undertaken – to see 3,500 tonnes of steel lifted safely and securely into place, with exacting and medical precision, is a truly impressive sight.

“We’ll have many more East Anglia THREE moments to celebrate as the installation of the turbine foundations progresses, the fit-out of the converter station topside nears completion and we put in place the inter-array cable network that will connect the turbines to the converter station and take us closer to first power. It’s going to be a busy and exciting year!”

The 1.4 GW East Anglia THREE offshore windfarm is set to be the biggest wind farm across the whole of Iberdrola, ScottishPower Renewables’ parent company.

This year has seen East Anglia THREE hit several milestones. It installed the first monopile foundation in April, kicking off the project’s construction phase.

And in July, the first section of East Anglia THREE’s export cable was pulled ashore in Bawdsey, Suffolk.

In total, the project will use 95 wind turbines manufactured by Siemens Gamesa and boasting capacities of 14.7 MW.

The installation of all 95 turbines is expected to be completed by early 2026.