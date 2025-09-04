Vattenfall gives Clashindarroch II onshore wind farm the green light  

Vattenfall has greenlit the Clashindarroch II onshore wind farm, located next to its existing Clashindarroch farm near Huntly, Aberdeenshire.

The planned 14 wind turbines will generate up to 63 MW of renewable electricity, enough to power around 61,000 homes per year.

The preparatory works for Clashindarroch II will begin in autumn 2025, while construction is expected to begin in spring 2026.

Vattenfall head of business unit Ulrika Ritzén said: “The UK’s onshore wind sector offers an attractive opportunity to accelerate the transition to fossil-free energy. Clashindarroch II will contribute to the UK’s climate goals while delivering economic value to the region.

Vattenfall’s existing Clashindarroch wind farm has been in operation for ten years and consists of 18 onshore turbines.

Concerns around wildcat conservation remain

Final investment decision on the project comes after several rounds of objections to the wind farm, which will have a tip height of around 590 ft.

Back in November 2024, conservation group Wildcat Haven had its legal bid rejected for a second time.

Wildcat Haven director Paul O’Donoghue told BBC Scotland News the wind farm would be “potentially catastrophic” for wildlife.

“Wildcat Haven is absolutely pro-renewables, but it’s all about the right development for the right site and this is clearly the wrong development at the wrong site,” he added.

The group then challenged the Scottish government’s decision at a judicial review, which was also thrown out.

Responding to the group’s concerns around the safety of wildcats in the forest close to where the turbines will operate, Vattenfall said: “The presence of the Scottish Wildcat at the site is something that has been considered and examined thoroughly as we have prepared our plans for the Clashindarroch II Wind Farm proposal.”

Vattenfall expects the site to start generating power in summer 2027.