Vattenfall gives Clashindarroch II onshore wind farm the green light  

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Vattenfall gives Clashindarroch II onshore wind farm the green light  

The Swedish power company took a final investment decision on the construction of the wind farm in Aberdeenshire.  

September 4th 2025, 1:15 pm
2 min read
Clashindarroch Forest, where the Repower turbines will be erected
Clashindarroch Forest, where the Clashindarroch wind farm will be based

Floyd March

Vattenfall has greenlit the Clashindarroch II onshore wind farm, located next to its existing Clashindarroch farm near Huntly, Aberdeenshire.

The planned 14 wind turbines will generate up to 63 MW of renewable electricity, enough to power around 61,000 homes per year.

The preparatory works for Clashindarroch II will begin in autumn 2025, while construction is expected to begin in spring 2026.

Vattenfall head of business unit Ulrika Ritzén said: “The UK’s onshore wind sector offers an attractive opportunity to accelerate the transition to fossil-free energy. Clashindarroch II will contribute to the UK’s climate goals while delivering economic value to the region.

Vattenfall’s existing Clashindarroch wind farm has been in operation for ten years and consists of 18 onshore turbines.

Concerns around wildcat conservation remain

Final investment decision on the project comes after several rounds of objections to the wind farm, which will have a tip height of around 590 ft.

Back in November 2024, conservation group Wildcat Haven had its legal bid rejected for a second time.

Wildcat Haven director Paul O’Donoghue told BBC Scotland News the wind farm would be “potentially catastrophic” for wildlife.

“Wildcat Haven is absolutely pro-renewables, but it’s all about the right development for the right site and this is clearly the wrong development at the wrong site,” he added.

The group then challenged the Scottish government’s decision at a judicial review, which was also thrown out.

Responding to the group’s concerns around the safety of wildcats in the forest close to where the turbines will operate, Vattenfall said: “The presence of the Scottish Wildcat at the site is something that has been considered and examined thoroughly as we have prepared our plans for the Clashindarroch II Wind Farm proposal.”

Vattenfall expects the site to start generating power in summer 2027.

Tags