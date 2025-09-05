Why not push back 2030 clean power target?

The UK’s clean power 2030 goal of using almost entirely renewable electricity and having at least 43GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 is not looking healthy.

A previous analysis warned that the government is likely to miss its target, while another found low confidence of just 4% of industry respondents thinking the target would be missed.

If the coming allocation rounds (ARs) follow the trajectory set by AR6, this scenario is likely to play out, as subsequent rounds fail to bring in enough offshore wind capacity to reach the target.

And this is despite the Labour government watering down its ambition, going from 100% clean energy use to at least 95%.

While the National Energy System Operator (NESO) wrote an assessment in November saying that 2030 clean power goal was still “achievable,” that does not mean it is likely.

So why not push back both the 2030 and 2050 targets, even by a few years?

This would give renewables developers more time to bring projects online. And perhaps crucially, it would give the oil and gas industry breathing room, giving them a mandate to maintain production for longer and preserving jobs – the same jobs needed to build a workforce for the renewables sector.

However, despite it being unlikely to be met, industry figures are still in favour of keeping the clean power 2030 goal.

Ambitious targets

Speaking during a panel discussion at SPE Offshore Europe 2025, TotalEnergies project director for the West of Orkney wind farm Stuart McAuley said he believes in maintaining the “ambitious” target.

“The direction of travel is correct and the ambition is correct,” he noted. “When you have a target, you start planning against it and you start really understanding what the barriers are.

“To even make that possible, you need that ambitious target. Whether you hit it is perhaps 80/20, but if we get 80% of the way there, that’s still a good place. If it’s 2031 or 2032, given the grand scale of things, it doesn’t really matter.”

Seaway7 vice-president for UK, Ireland and Asia Lloyd Duthie added: “The ambitious target is required.”

He also said that the UK is not operating in a vacuum anymore. While the US has taken itself out of the global offshore wind race for the next four years at least, Europe and Asia are adding more offshore wind capacity to their pipelines.

“The UK has to differentiate itself across the globe,” Duthie said. “It’s competing across all markets, not just within its own market for its own supply chain.

“How does it differentiate itself? It needs that ambitious target, it needs the pipeline of work and it needs to hit the timelines.”

McAuley agreed that predictability and consistency are important, especially as a way to attract investment. He compared offshore wind to his experience with North Sea in previous decades.

“It was never the most profitable place to put your money, but it was predictable and fiscally stable,” he said.

“When you’re asking developers to invest in world-scale projects, you have to be able to plan in advance.”

Challenges

However, there are still challenges to be overcome. McAuley noted that upgrading the grid will require £35 billion worth of investment over the next five years to accommodate the major offshore wind farms needed to hit 43GW of capacity.

“National Grid have to do seven of those projects in parallel and there’s very few organisations in the world could actually take on work of that scale.

“To do that you have to do the work now.”

And government flipflopping does not help either.

“There’s almost an obsession from government that competition will drive costs down and constantly changing policy,” McAuley said. “That introduces uncertainty. When we’re doing our economics we see there’s a risk that we won’t be able to sanction this project next year.”