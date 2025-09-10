Plans filed to ramp up capacity at one of UK’s oldest wind farms

Nadara has applied to repower the existing Beinn Ghlas wind farm in in Argyll and Bute to ramp up its capacity from 8.4MW to 30-40MW.

Under the plan, the developer with replace the projects current 14 turbines with seven modern models each with a maximum tip height of up to 493 ft (149.9m).

The project will also increase the local community benefit funding in line with best practice UK guidance, which could equate to approximately £168,000 per year.

Private equity-backed Nadara is considering approaches which broaden the geographical reach of the fund as well and will explore the potential for electricity payment support through the fund.

Beinn Ghlas wind farm repowering external project manager Joanna Thornton said: “Beinn Ghlas wind farm has been a proud part of Argyll and Bute’s renewable energy landscape for more than 26 years. This repowering project not only secures its future but ensures that the benefits to local communities will grow substantially.”

The project began operations in May 1999, making it one of the UK’s oldest wind farms.

Nadara worked with decommissioning specialist ReBlade to develop a strategy for what to do with Beinn Ghlas’s old turbines.

This explores circular destinations for the decommissioned wind turbine material, with blades having proven notoriously difficult to recycle and repurpose and often ending up in landfills.

Under the strategy, existing parts could be reconditioned for use at different wind farms, or the components used as spares.

In addition, the UK government amended the currently open allocation round 7 (AR7) capacity auction to allow onshore wind repowering projects to bid for a contract for difference.

Nadara development manager Karl Parker said: “Modernising our existing portfolio is crucial for preserving and enhancing clean electricity capacity.”

Nadara, formerly known as Renantis, was merged with Italian firm Ventient Energy in 2023, with both firms being companies owned by investors advised by JP Morgan Asset Management.