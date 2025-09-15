Scotland sends offshore wind delegation to Japan

The Holyrood government and Scottish Enterprise plan to send a delegation of Scottish offshore wind businesses to Japan.

This trade mission will be led by Scottish energy secretary Gillian Martin and will see firms attend the UK pavilion Expo 2025 in Osaka for the final Scotland day of the event.

There have already been Scotland days for gaming and consumer industries events in April and a healthtech mission in June.

Martin will also visit Sumitomo Electric’s factory ahead of the firm opening its cable facility at Port of Nigg.

The Scottish factory is set to become Sumitomo’s flagship for offshore cabling in the UK and Europe, with construction of the £350 million facility now well underway after ground was officially broken on 15 May 2024.

Since then, the Japanese business has agreed to pump £7.5 billion into the UK’s economy.

Sumitomo said it aims to facilitate the investment into key UK infrastructure and clean energy projects, with a focus on offshore wind and hydrogen, by 2035.

The company has also signed a capacity reservation agreement with SSEN Transmission to deliver the cables for the Shetland 2 525KV high voltage direct current interconnector.

Martin said: “This trade mission is an opportunity to demonstrate our strengths to new audiences, and deepen our relationships with Japanese innovators and investors in renewable energy.

“The transition to net zero provides opportunities for both countries to build new supply chains and establish new ways of working.

“We are already seeing the benefits of this here in Scotland, with companies such as Balmoral Comtec and Cosmos collaborating on offshore wind and green hydrogen projects to reduce carbon emissions and achieve net zero – and this mission offers new opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship between Scotland and Japan.

“Strengthening international partnerships supports economic growth, attracts inward investment and jobs, and ultimately helps tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the renewables industry at home and across the world.”

In July, Global Energy Group (GEG) agreed a deal to sell its Port of Nigg site to Japan’s Mitsui.

The deal also covered GEG’s multi-site fabrication and manufacturing business, Global Energy Fabrication, and its scaffold and access division, Global Energy Services.

Ahead of the announcement, Mitsui held a 25.5% stake in GEG, owned by businessman and Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor, having first invested in 2012.