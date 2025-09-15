Scotland sends offshore wind delegation to Japan

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Scotland sends offshore wind delegation to Japan

Energy secretary Gillian Martin is heading to Osaka, Japan, with a Scottish offshore wind delegation as she plans to visit Sumitomo.

September 15th 2025, 7:57 am
2 min read
Scottish energy secretary Gillian Martin© Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Energy Secretary Gillian Martin during a visit to drone manufacturer Flowcopter in Loanhead, to mark the publication of the Scottish Government's Green Industrial Strategy.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

Aberdeen Features Lead

The Holyrood government and Scottish Enterprise plan to send a delegation of Scottish offshore wind businesses to Japan.

This trade mission will be led by Scottish energy secretary Gillian Martin and will see firms attend the UK pavilion Expo 2025 in Osaka for the final Scotland day of the event.

There have already been Scotland days for gaming and consumer industries events in April and a healthtech mission in June.

Martin will also visit Sumitomo Electric’s factory ahead of the firm opening its cable facility at Port of Nigg.

The Scottish factory is set to become Sumitomo’s flagship for offshore cabling in the UK and Europe, with construction of the £350 million facility now well underway after ground was officially broken on 15 May 2024.

Since then, the Japanese business has agreed to pump £7.5 billion into the UK’s economy.

Sumitomo said it aims to facilitate the investment into key UK infrastructure and clean energy projects, with a focus on offshore wind and hydrogen, by 2035.

A floating offshore wind turbine at the Port of Nigg in the Highlands. © Supplied by Ross Creative Commun
A floating offshore wind turbine at the Port of Nigg.

The company has also signed a capacity reservation agreement with SSEN Transmission to deliver the cables for the Shetland 2 525KV high voltage direct current interconnector.

Martin said: “This trade mission is an opportunity to demonstrate our strengths to new audiences, and deepen our relationships with Japanese innovators and investors in renewable energy.

“The transition to net zero provides opportunities for both countries to build new supply chains and establish new ways of working.

“We are already seeing the benefits of this here in Scotland, with companies such as Balmoral Comtec and Cosmos collaborating on offshore wind and green hydrogen projects to reduce carbon emissions and achieve net zero – and this mission offers new opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship between Scotland and Japan.

“Strengthening international partnerships supports economic growth, attracts inward investment and jobs, and ultimately helps tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the renewables industry at home and across the world.”

In July, Global Energy Group (GEG) agreed a deal to sell its Port of Nigg site to Japan’s Mitsui.

The deal also covered GEG’s multi-site fabrication and manufacturing business, Global Energy Fabrication, and its scaffold and access division, Global Energy Services.

Ahead of the announcement, Mitsui held a 25.5% stake in GEG, owned by businessman and Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor, having first invested in 2012.

Tags