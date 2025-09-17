Where is English onshore wind a year after lifting the ban?

When Labour came to power in the second half of last year, one of its first acts was to lift the de facto ban on English onshore wind projects.

A year on, the question is: what progress has been made to catch up for lost ground?

Under the previous Conservative government, a pair of policy tests were put into effect in 2015. Applying only to onshore wind farms, they meant that if a project received any opposition, its application would be denied.

Since the ban was lifted last year, there has been substantial interest and even the first green shoots of progress.

Statkraft, Octopus Energy and RWE have all previously said they were interested in delving into developing onshore projects in England.

And a month and half ago saw Cubico submit the first application for a new English wind farm, the 100MW Scout Moor II project in the South Pennine Moors.

Speaking at Scottish Renewables and RenewableUK’s Onshore Wind Conference in Edinburgh, Nordex vice-president and managing director Jason Welch said that the country is “looking more attractive than it’s looked in a long time.

“All of the work that’s been done over the last 12 months, people can start to see that there is change going on and there is a drive for this.”

But a year is a short time in an energy project’s development, many of which take the majority of a decade to deliver.

After ten years of nothing, the last year has seen developers and government start building the pipeline needed to build new projects in the coming years.

Pulling levers

Speaking to Energy Voice at Onshore Wind, Nadara chief commercial officer Joanna Ellis said: “If you put all the right levers in place in England, you can 100% start to build that pipeline. But it is probably not going to start to really kick in until the backend of the 2020s or early 2030s.”

She added: “There’s a huge opportunity in terms of skills and jobs and being able to build an industry around that. To build industry and to get people to come and build factories, invest in skills and workforce, scale is important.”

But there are challenges to overcome first not least lack of space.

“The reality is that it is hard to develop greenfield sites in England,” Ellis said. “It’s not impossible, but it’s hard. The sites tend to be smaller, which means the capacity you can get is less.”

Among the obstacles are reforming how grid connections are allocated, changes to how the market works, including reforming transmission network use of system (TNUoS) charges, a lack of grid infrastructure and an intelligence gap in the approval process.

Speaking at the conference, head of mission control for clean power 2030 Chris Stark said: “What we see is that any of the projects that we need for 2030 are still stuck in that consenting and planning process and we therefore need the administrators of that process to work as quickly as we can to sort it out.”

He added that unblocking projects and investment is a major challenge, not just for onshore wind, but for clean power 2030 targets in general.

“We are in the middle of that process now,” he said. “We need to see that through to bring an end to the delays that we’ve seen in the grid queue and to accelerate these projects across the country.”

Building English onshore wind

But some progress is being made to set the groundwork to push English onshore wind.

Ellis said: “The removal of zonal pricing for me was huge and massively welcomed and allows us now to look ahead at what next and how is it sensible.”

And Stark pointed to the planning and infrastructure bill that’s currently going through the House of Lords.

“That has some of the most practical changes to planning that we have seen for decades in this country,” he said. “We’ve been shaving possibly 12-18 months of normal planning consents for major infrastructure, most of which is energy.”

Furthermore, while the de facto ban has left a ten-year hole in the English project pipeline, onshore wind isn’t starting from zero.

“There’s the Scottish plan, so we can look at those lessons,” Ellis said. “It doesn’t mean we can do it tomorrow, but we can probably do it quicker because we can take best practice and we can learn.”

But for now, clarity and certainty from the UK’s National Energy System Operator (NESO) and the regulator are the big industry asks of the government.

“The challenge is getting experts in government and the likes of NESO and Ofgem to come together,” Ellis said.

“If we can get that right, we’ve got a really good opportunity to do it. But it’s not going to be easy. The bigger challenge is, of course, we’ve set ourselves a goal at 2030, which really means the clock is running.”

She added: “Making sure we get real clarity on what tools we want to use to drive what, and therefore in what order we’re going to deliver the decisions on those to make sure that they all hang together.”