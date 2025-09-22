The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Wind

Ocean Winds project latest US offshore wind farm in Trump’s crosshairs

The developer is Scotland’s biggest offshore wind operator.

September 22nd 2025, 2:58 pm
3 min read
The Moray East Wind Farm, close to the site of the Caledonia project being developed by Ocean Winds.© Supplied by Ocean Winds
Ocean Winds' Moray East Wind Farm.

Michael Behr

The Trump administration is aiming to quash another US offshore wind farm, the latest in moves aiming to block the industry’s progress in the country.

The 2.4GW Southcoast Wind project, being developed by Ocean Winds off the coast of Massachusetts, was hit by a motion from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) aiming to revoke the approval of wind farm’s construction and operations plan (COP) – the final permit needed before construction.

BOEM approved the project on January 17 this year, three days before US president Donald Trump began his second term and it was still operating under the previous pro-wind government of Joe Biden.

According to the motion, “the COP approval may not have fully complied with the law” adding that it failed to account for some of the project’s potential impacts.

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Portugal’s EDP Renewables and France’s Engie, released a statement saying that it will defend the decision to grant the permit.

“Stable permitting for American infrastructure projects should be of top concern for anyone who wants to see continued investment in the United States,’’ the statement said.

Ocean Winds is Scotland’s biggest offshore wind operator, with the 950MW Moray East and 882MW Moray West projects in Scotland spinning off the Moray Firth.

In addition, it has the neighbouring 2GW Caledonia project in development.

Trump’s offshore wind grudge

News that the Trump administration was targeting Southcoast Wind broke at the start of the month after the Department of Justice said the Interior Department filed a court motion in the District of Columbia looking to reconsider the project’s already approved construction and operations plan.

The two departments picked up a lawsuit brought by Nantucket in Massachusetts earlier this year challenging BOEM’s decision to approve the project.

At the start of the month, Ocean Winds opposed any attempt to delay the project, with its lawyers calling the Trump administration’s interest in the Nantucket lawsuit “pretexts for the unabashed desire of the president to eliminate all offshore wind projects from existence regardless of their impacts”.

© Supplied by Shutterstock Feed
US President Donald Trump issued numerous executive orders on the first day of his presidency in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.

Southcoast Wind is the third US project to fall foul of Trump’s longstanding dislike of offshore wind farms, which started when the Aberdeen Bay offshore wind farm was approved near his Aberdeenshire golf course.

Equinor’s 810MW Empire Wind project and Ørsted’s 704MW Revolution Wind have both been targeted with stop orders. Revolution in particular was midway through the construction phase and readying itself for operations next year.

In each case, the BOEM was vague about the reasons behind the stop orders.

The order on Empire Wind was eventually lifted, while Ørsted applied for an injunction against it, with the states of Connecticut and Rhode Island, which would receive power from the project, making their own lawsuit.

On the surface, Trump’s motivation for blocking these projects is clear. The permit reviews follows a plan made on his first day in office, when he also vowed to suspend leasing for new offshore wind projects.

But behind the scenes, Trump may be using the wind farms as bargaining chips to push through oil and gas projects.

Around the same time that the stop order on Empire Wind was lifted, a stalled pipeline project was revived by New York.

