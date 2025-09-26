The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Wind

Hornsea 3 developer leases Port of Tyne to deliver major offshore wind farm

Ørsted will use the port to marshal secondary steel components for the 2.9GW project.

September 26th 2025, 6:46 am
2 min read
From left, Port of Tyne's Matt Beeton, ?rsted's Jason Ledden, and Port of Tyne's Craig Morton and North East Mayor Kim McGuinness.© Supplied by Orsted
From left, Port of Tyne's Matt Beeton, Orsted's Jason Ledden, and Port of Tyne's Craig Morton and North East Mayor Kim McGuinness.

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

Danish renewables developer Ørsted has leased 100,000 square metres (1 million square feet) at the Port of Tyne for its Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm.

The company will use the site at the Tyne Clean Energy Park in South Shields to marshal secondary steel components for the project.

The pieces will then be loaded onto Cadeler’s jack-up vessel Wind Orca which will then be used to transport and install the components 100 miles (160km) off the Yorkshire coast.

Ørsted Hornsea 3 senior project director Jason Ledden said: “The construction of Hornsea 3 will greatly improve energy security for the UK, as well as bringing investment into the local and national economy. This means home-grown clean power, skilled jobs and economic growth.

“Ørsted’s vision is to create a world that runs entirely on green energy and the dedication of skilled workers all over the UK, including at the Port of Tyne, will help make that happen.”

The 2.9GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm is set to be the world’s single largest offshore wind farm once completed in 2027.

In addition to offering Ørsted the space and capacity to support delivering the project, the Port of Tyne is near several of the project’s key contractors.

These include Severfield, a UK structural steel contractor, and Smulders, a multidisciplinary construction firm located on the River Tyne, which will fabricate and supply secondary steel components.

The Port of Tyne previously said it would invest £150 million to develop 230 acres of land as part of the Tyne Green Energy Park project to provide infrastructure for offshore industries.

This will include 400m of deep-sea quayside developed on the north bank of the River Tyne.

Ørsted previously announced it would lease 300,000 3.2 million sq feet (300,000 sq m) from Teesworks’ Steel River Quay to collect and store key components, including monopile foundations, for Hornsea 3.

Port of Tyne CEO Matt Beeton said: “Ørsted’s decision to base its marshalling operations at the Port of Tyne marks another significant milestone for the North East. It represents a clear vote of confidence in the infrastructure, skills and capabilities we have developed at the Tyne Clean Energy Park.

“This partnership is not only about delivering clean energy – it is about securing international investment, driving economic growth and creating the highly skilled jobs that will sustain our communities for generations, anchored by our best-in-class offshore wind base.”

