Energy Transition / Wind

Mooreast reaffirms Aberdeen commitment

Despite market uncertainty, Mooreast remains keen on plans for Aberdeen moorings facility.

October 3rd 2025, 7:00 am
3 min read
A Mooreast branded mooring on the show floor of the Offshore Wind conference in Aberdeen© Erikka Askeland/DCT Media
Mooreast displays its wares at the Floating Offshore Wind show in Aberdeen
Ryan Duff

Aberdeen Features Lead

Singapore-based moorings firm, Mooreast, has rebutted concerns that it is backtracking on its commitments to establish a base in Aberdeen although it has admitted the sector has faced delays

In 2023, the firm was reported to be eyeing Aberdeen as the location for a European manufacturing facility.

The establishment of the base was said to bring with it 100 jobs for the region.

At the time, Mooreast signed a co-operation agreement with the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) in Aberdeen.

However, in recent months, the lack of news on progress at the site led to speculation that the Singapore business was backtracking on its commitment.

A floating turbine with a concrete base built by BW Ideol. © Supplied by BW Ideol and V.Jonch
Floating offshore wind turbine.

In response to this, a spokesperson for Mooreast told Energy Voice: “It is well understood that, owing to a range of different factors, there has been delays to the anticipated timescale for the commercialisation at scale of major offshore floating wind projects across the UK.”

Mooreast claimed that it, like other firms in the offshore wind space, has been hit by uncertainty within the floating offshore wind market.

“Mooreast recognise the significant potential in the UK offshore wind market and view Aberdeen and the wider region as an ideal location for investment given its proximity to the majority of these projects and its world-class energy supply chain,” the spokesperson continued.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and explore opportunities for future investment.”

Mooreast to potentially benefit from tax breaks

It is understood that the firm is seeking to assess opportunities in Aberdeen in November, however, it has not committed to a timeline for delivery of the facility.

If it establishes itself in the ETZ, Mooreast is set to benefit from tax breaks under the North East Scotland Investment Zone, which encompasses Aberdeen’s South Harbour and other key industrial areas across the region.

Investment zone status has been delayed for the north-east of Scotland, partly due to changing UK governments in recent years.

However, the wait is nearly over, according to Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti, who told Energy Voice that status will be delivered in the “coming weeks”.

When questioned on whether delays in investment zone status delivery may have pushed back Mooreast’s ETZ base, Sanguinetti said: “No, I don’t think so.”

© Supplied by ETZ Flyer drop
A flyer for the ETZ.

There have been a number of investment zones delivered across England, which give 100% tax relief for stamp duty for newly occupied business premises. This is something that could sweeten the deal for the Singaporean moorings firm.

Sanguinetti added: “I can’t speak about the specifics of Mooreast because I don’t know the detailed discussions that were taking place.

“It could well be developments affecting Mooreast that are completely separate from the north-east of Scotland.”

It is understood that delayed investment zone status did not have a role in Mooreast’s delay in opening an Aberdeen base.

This is namely due to the Singapore firm agreeing to set up shop in the ETZ in 2023, ahead of the region being included under the North East Scotland Investment Zone bid.

The agreement signed two years ago served as a means to identify a potential location for the establishment of a manufacturing facility in Aberdeen.

Floating wind drifts to the right

© Supplied by Port of Aberdeen
Vessel’s parked up in Aberdeen South Harbour.

With the firm still seeking to deliver an Aberdeen manufacturing facility and its plans to scope out the region next month, this serves as a positive sign for the development.

Market uncertainty within the broader offshore wind industry is something that is also hitting Port of Aberdeen,

Sanguinetti has commented that “offshore wind work is taking longer to come to the port than expected, making it harder to manage the transition”.

Operators have been hit with a lack of grid connection opportunities, long consenting times, and inflated costs in recent years. All factors which have served to push offshore wind project investment, particularly within the burgeoning floating wind market, to the right.

