Buchan floating wind farm applies for onshore planning permission

The developers of the 1 GW Buchan floating offshore wind farm have submitted the project’s onshore planning application to Aberdeenshire Council.

The application covers the project’s onshore infrastructure and offshore export cable and substation.

The cable will make landfall on the Aberdeenshire coast at Rattray Head, north of the St Fergus Gas Terminal and south of Rattray Head Lighthouse.

From there, it will run underground south for 12.5 miles (20 km) to the project’s substation near the existing Peterhead Substation.

Buchan project director Clare Lavelle said: “The onshore connection is a vital component of the project and will enable us to export clean electricity sufficient to power around a million homes. The cables to our substation will all be underground and once installed, the land will be reinstated.”

The Buchan floating offshore wind farm will deploy 70 turbines 47 miles northeast of Fraserburgh on the Aberdeenshire coast.

It is being developed as a joint venture by BayWa, Elicio and BW Ideol.

“We’ve carried out detailed assessments to identify and address environmental constraints when locating the landfall and cable routes, while also taking on board feedback from local communities,” Lavelle added.

“Over the past three years, the project team has hosted nine public events, engaging with residents across Aberdeenshire and the Buchan coast, as well as meeting with businesses and organisations across the region.

“These events have provided vital opportunities for local people to contribute to the project’s development, ensuring that the project can reflect regional priorities.”

Having secured seabed development rights for the project as part of the ScotWind leasing process in 2022, the Buchan developers submitted their offshore consent application earlier this year.

With a connection date of 2033, the developers have said the project will support around 2,900 jobs in Scotland at the peak of construction and close to 300 ongoing jobs during operations.

Buchan will also see over £900 million invested in Scotland’s manufacturing sector and supply chain, according to the developers.

This includes a manufacturing centre at the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility on the Moray Firth.

The project has identified BW Ideol’s damping pool floating substructure as its preferred foundation option.

“Securing timely offshore and onshore consents is critical to unlocking the significant inward investment this ambitious project will generate,” Lavelle said.

“Our application will be available to view at Buchan House in Peterhead and Fraserburgh Library and on our website and I would encourage as many people as possible to view and comment on our proposal.”