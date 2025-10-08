Buchan floating wind farm applies for onshore planning permission

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Buchan floating wind farm applies for onshore planning permission

The project’s export cable will come ashore on the Aberdeenshire coast at Rattray Head.

October 8th 2025, 1:02 pm
2 min read
A floating offshore wind turbine.© Supplied by BW Ideol
A floating offshore wind turbine.

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

The developers of the 1 GW Buchan floating offshore wind farm have submitted the project’s onshore planning application to Aberdeenshire Council.

The application covers the project’s onshore infrastructure and offshore export cable and substation.

The cable will make landfall on the Aberdeenshire coast at Rattray Head, north of the St Fergus Gas Terminal and south of Rattray Head Lighthouse.

From there, it will run underground south for 12.5 miles (20 km) to the project’s substation near the existing Peterhead Substation.

The location of the Buchan Offshore Wind project off the coast of Fraserburgh. © Supplied by Buchan Offshore Wind
The location of the Buchan Offshore Wind project off the coast of Fraserburgh.

Buchan project director Clare Lavelle said: “The onshore connection is a vital component of the project and will enable us to export clean electricity sufficient to power around a million homes. The cables to our substation will all be underground and once installed, the land will be reinstated.”

The Buchan floating offshore wind farm will deploy 70 turbines 47 miles northeast of Fraserburgh on the Aberdeenshire coast.

It is being developed as a joint venture by BayWa, Elicio and BW Ideol.

“We’ve carried out detailed assessments to identify and address environmental constraints when locating the landfall and cable routes, while also taking on board feedback from local communities,” Lavelle added.

“Over the past three years, the project team has hosted nine public events, engaging with residents across Aberdeenshire and the Buchan coast, as well as meeting with businesses and organisations across the region.

“These events have provided vital opportunities for local people to contribute to the project’s development, ensuring that the project can reflect regional priorities.”

Buchan offshore wind project director Clare Lavelle. © Supplied by Buchan Offshore Wind
Buchan offshore wind project director Clare Lavelle.

Having secured seabed development rights for the project as part of the ScotWind leasing process in 2022, the Buchan developers submitted their offshore consent application earlier this year.

With a connection date of 2033, the developers have said the project will support around 2,900 jobs in Scotland at the peak of construction and close to 300 ongoing jobs during operations.

Buchan will also see over £900 million invested in Scotland’s manufacturing sector and supply chain, according to the developers.

This includes a manufacturing centre at the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility on the Moray Firth.

The project has identified BW Ideol’s damping pool floating substructure as its preferred foundation option.

“Securing timely offshore and onshore consents is critical to unlocking the significant inward investment this ambitious project will generate,” Lavelle said.

“Our application will be available to view at Buchan House in Peterhead and Fraserburgh Library and on our website and I would encourage as many people as possible to view and comment on our proposal.”

Tags