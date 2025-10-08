Equinor and Gwynt Glas sign Celtic Sea floating wind leases

Equinor and Gwynt Glas have signed seabed lease agreements with The Crown Estate for two floating wind projects in the Celtic Sea.

The developers were named preferred bidders in June and will each develop sites of up to 1.5 GW off the coasts of South Wales and South West England.

Together, the floating wind projects have the potential to power millions of homes once operational in the mid-2030s.

Equinor and Gwynt Glas will now progress with environmental assessments, onshore and offshore surveys, and public engagement before applying for full construction leases.

The Crown Estate said it intends to allocate a third site under Round 5 to bring total capacity in the Celtic Sea to 4.5 GW, and expects to confirm a developer “in the near future”.

The organisation said the Celtic Sea round, part of its fifth offshore wind leasing round, represents a “generational opportunity” to boost supply chains and economic growth in the region.

Research commissioned last year suggested full delivery could support more than 5,000 jobs and add £1.4 billion to the UK economy.

As part of their lease agreements, both developers will be required to deliver a range of social and economic measures.

These include a commitment that 3.5% of all new workers are apprentices and that at least 10% of young people hired are not currently in education or employment.

The Crown Estate said the agreements build on work to make Round 5 more attractive to investors, including a plan with the National Energy System Operator (NESO) to secure grid connections for the new sites.

Developers praise ‘major milestone’

Crown Estate marine managing director Gus Jaspert said the “milestone” lease agreements represent a “vital contribution to the UK’s energy security and economic growth”.

“That the UK is in a position to host large, innovative floating offshore wind projects is the result of many years of planning, investment and ambition, ensuring the UK can both facilitate the establishment of exciting new technology and remain attractive to international investors,” Jaspert said.

“These projects will be among the largest of their kind anywhere in the world, with the potential to provide millions of homes with clean energy and support thousands of new jobs.”

UK energy minister Michael Shanks said Wales has “always been a crucial driver of British innovation and economic growth”.

“Today’s agreements build upon this legacy through world-leading floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea, creating thousands of jobs, delivering industrial renewal in places like Port Talbot and across the South West, and protecting families from volatile fossil fuel markets with homegrown power that we control,” Shanks said.

Welsh economy, energy and planning cabinet secretary Rebecca Evans said floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea is a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to create thousands of jobs”.

Equinor and Gwynt Glas

Gwynt Glas is a joint venture between EDF Renewables UK and Ireland’s ESB, with each firm also progressing other separate floating wind projects.

EDF is also involved in the planned Blyth 2 floating wind demonstrator off the coast of Northumberland, as well as the 25 MW Provence Grand Large project in France.

The French-owned firm is also advancing the 1.3 GW Emerald floating wind project in Irish waters alongside Simply Blue Group.

As well as its Celtic Sea project, Dublin-based ESB is advancing the 500 MW Stoura and the 100 MW Malin Sea Wind floating wind projects in Scotland.

Meanwhile, Equinor is a pioneer in floating wind, operating the Hywind Scotland and Hywind Tampen projects.

The Norwegian state-owned firm is also advancing plans for additional floating wind projects in Norway and South Korea.

However, the company has dramatically scaled back its offshore wind investments across emerging markets in recent months, across Australia, Vietnam, Portugal and Spain.