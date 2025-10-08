Equinor and Gwynt Glas sign Celtic Sea floating wind leases

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Equinor and Gwynt Glas sign Celtic Sea floating wind leases

Equinor and Gwynt Glas, a joint venture between EDF and ESB, have secured two 1.5 GW floating wind sites off the cost of South Wales and South West England.

October 8th 2025, 4:32 pm
3 min read
A floating offshore wind turbine© Supplied by Flotation Energy
A floating offshore wind turbine, similar to ones which may be used in the Celtic Sea.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Reporter

Equinor and Gwynt Glas have signed seabed lease agreements with The Crown Estate for two floating wind projects in the Celtic Sea.

The developers were named preferred bidders in June and will each develop sites of up to 1.5 GW off the coasts of South Wales and South West England.

Together, the floating wind projects have the potential to power millions of homes once operational in the mid-2030s.

Equinor and Gwynt Glas will now progress with environmental assessments, onshore and offshore surveys, and public engagement before applying for full construction leases.

The Crown Estate said it intends to allocate a third site under Round 5 to bring total capacity in the Celtic Sea to 4.5 GW, and expects to confirm a developer “in the near future”.

© The Crown Estate
A map showing three sites with the potential for 1.5 GW floating wind capacity in the Celtic Sea identified by The Crown Estate.

The organisation said the Celtic Sea round, part of its fifth offshore wind leasing round, represents a “generational opportunity” to boost supply chains and economic growth in the region.

Research commissioned last year suggested full delivery could support more than 5,000 jobs and add £1.4 billion to the UK economy.

As part of their lease agreements, both developers will be required to deliver a range of social and economic measures.

These include a commitment that 3.5% of all new workers are apprentices and that at least 10% of young people hired are not currently in education or employment.

The Crown Estate said the agreements build on work to make Round 5 more attractive to investors, including a plan with the National Energy System Operator (NESO) to secure grid connections for the new sites.

Developers praise ‘major milestone’

Crown Estate marine managing director Gus Jaspert said the “milestone” lease agreements represent a “vital contribution to the UK’s energy security and economic growth”.

“That the UK is in a position to host large, innovative floating offshore wind projects is the result of many years of planning, investment and ambition, ensuring the UK can both facilitate the establishment of exciting new technology and remain attractive to international investors,” Jaspert said.

© Supplied by RWE
RWE plans for a floating wind hub at the Port of Milford Haven, which could benefit from Celtic Sea projects.

“These projects will be among the largest of their kind anywhere in the world, with the potential to provide millions of homes with clean energy and support thousands of new jobs.”

UK energy minister Michael Shanks said Wales has “always been a crucial driver of British innovation and economic growth”.

“Today’s agreements build upon this legacy through world-leading floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea, creating thousands of jobs, delivering industrial renewal in places like Port Talbot and across the South West, and protecting families from volatile fossil fuel markets with homegrown power that we control,” Shanks said.

Welsh economy, energy and planning cabinet secretary Rebecca Evans said floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea is a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to create thousands of jobs”.

Equinor and Gwynt Glas

Gwynt Glas is a joint venture between EDF Renewables UK and Ireland’s ESB, with each firm also progressing other separate floating wind projects.

EDF is also involved in the planned Blyth 2 floating wind demonstrator off the coast of Northumberland, as well as the 25 MW Provence Grand Large project in France.

The French-owned firm is also advancing the 1.3 GW Emerald floating wind project in Irish waters alongside Simply Blue Group.

As well as its Celtic Sea project, Dublin-based ESB is advancing the 500 MW Stoura and the 100 MW Malin Sea Wind floating wind projects in Scotland.

Meanwhile, Equinor is a pioneer in floating wind, operating the Hywind Scotland and Hywind Tampen projects.

The Norwegian state-owned firm is also advancing plans for additional floating wind projects in Norway and South Korea.

However, the company has dramatically scaled back its offshore wind investments across emerging markets in recent months, across Australia, Vietnam, Portugal and Spain.

Tags