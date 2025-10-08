Humber Outer Dowsing offshore wind farm decision pushed back

The UK government has pushed back an imminent decision on whether to approve the Outer Dowsing offshore wind farm near the Humber estuary.

An update on the project’s entry on the national planning website said the secretary of state has reset the deadline for the application, which Energy Voice understands was due by 10 October.

According to the update, the decision was made to provide time to comment on new information received as part of a request from 12 August 2025.

Interested parties now have until 5 November to share their comments.

Additional information on the reason behind the delay and the date of the revised deadline is expected to be made in an upcoming session of Parliament.

Outer Dowsing was in the decision stage of the approval process, where the secretary of state has three months to decide whether or not to approve the project.

With information due by November, this could potentially mean the project is approved early next year.

Under the project’s current timeline, the developers envisioned receiving a decision this year, with construction beginning in 2027 and commissioning in 2030.

This would mean the project is able to contribute to the UK government’s Clean Power 2030 target of installing 43-50 GW of offshore wind by the end of that year.

TotalEnergies, Corio Generation and Thailand’s Gulf Energy Development are the developers behind Outer Dowsing.

The £2 billion project could potentially locate up to 100 turbines, each up to 403m high, 33 miles (54km) off the Lincolnshire coast, generating 1.5GW.

Outer Dowsing has previously been at the heart of a controversy around wake loss and its effects on nearby offshore wind farms.

Equinor and Orsted warned that the project, which will be based near their Dudgeon, Sheringham Shoal, Race Bank, Hornsea 1 and Hornsea 2 wind farms, could cost them up to £363 million in lost revenues as it reduces downstream wind speeds.

The project has been considered as a potential candidate to bid into the current Allocation Round 7 (AR7), with results expected in the coming weeks.